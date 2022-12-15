6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police

By Staff Author
Published on December 15, 2022 09:04 AM
I-70 killer victims
Michael McCown, Nancy Kitzmiller, Patricia Magers, Patricia Smith, Robin Fuldauer, Sarah Blessing. Photo: St. Charles Police Department (6)

The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers.

"We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St. Charles, Mo., police department, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"We can't figure out why someone would go on this rampage and just kill people for no apparent reason," she says. "I can only describe it as evil."

The killing spree began on April 8, 1992, when 26-year-old Robin Fuldauer, the lone employee working at a Payless ShoeSource store in Indianapolis, was found dead at 3 p.m. Fuldauer was shot execution-style in the back of the head.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Three days later Patricia Smith, 23, and Patricia Magers, 32, were working at the La Bride d'Elegance bridal shop in Wichita, Kan., and keeping the store open to accommodate an expected customer — but a killer arrived instead. When the actual customer arrived, he encountered a man carrying a gun who demanded that he go to a back room. The customer refused and escaped; police found Smith and Magers shot to death in the shop's back room.

Next, on April 27, Michael McCown, 40, was killed inside Sylvia's Ceramic Supply in Terre Haute, Ind. Investigators believe the serial killer was targeting women and may have mistaken McCown for a woman because he wore his long hair in a ponytail and was shot from behind. But McCown's sister Teresa Lee says her brother, a professional musician who took over their mom's store when she retired, was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

For more on the unsolved murders carried out by the I-70 serial killer, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

"My God, he was 6-foot-4. He didn't have the body of a woman," says Lee, who says her family was "wrecked" by the loss. "You don't expect anybody you know to be murdered by a serial killer."

I-70 Killer then and now
I-70 Killer, then and now. St Charles Police Department

The trail of terror continued when Nancy Kitzmiller, 24 and working alone at a Boot Village shoe store in St. Charles, was found dead on May 3.

Four days later, Sarah Blessing, 37, who was working in the Store of Many Colors holistic shop in Raytown, Mo., was fatally shot.

Retired Indianapolis homicide detective Mike Crooke, the first officer on the scene at Payless ShoeSource, says the killer left behind identical bullet shell casings at each crime scene. And though cash was missing from the registers, he says, "I don't think money was the primary motive —it's more of an intent to kill."

I-70 Killer rollout
Payless ShoeSource, in Indianapolis, Ind. Fox 59 News

For Det. Rhodes, having agencies across three states poring over the case — as well as multiple pieces of evidence currently undergoing testing — provides a measure of hope answers will be found.

"I've been asked, 'Why now? This case is 30 years old,'" she says. "Every single one of these people, their lives mattered. We are not going to stop; we're not going to give up."

Anyone with information should call St. Charles Police at 800-800-3510; a $25,000 reward is being offered.

Related Articles
I-70 killer victims
30 Years After the 'I-70 Killer' Began His Murder Spree, Detectives Still Don't Know His Name
Annie D. Horne
Va. Woman Disappeared 22 Years Ago. Cops Believe Husband, Who May Have Been a Serial Killer, Is Responsible
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
betty rolf, Gene C. Meyer
DNA Taken from Truck's Door Handle in Washington Leads to Arrest 34 Years After Wisconsin Mom's Killing
Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, Ont., is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour in 1983. (Toronto Police Service)
2 Women Were Found Slain, Sexually Assaulted Within Months of Each Other in 1983: How DNA Led to Arrest
This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced
4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say
Surveillance image showing the suspect walking; Natasha Latour was attacked and survived the Stockton shooter on April 16, 2021 at 3:30am on the corner of Park and Union in Stockton where she was sleeping in a tent
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was on a Mission to Kill'
Image
JonBenét Ramsey's Murder to Be Investigated by Cold Case Team in New Probe Into Unsolved Killing
Allison Shinn holds a picture of her son Amani Miller at her home in Brooklyn, New York CIty on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
A Dying Mom Demands Justice for Her Murdered Son: 'As Long as I Have the Fight in Me, I'll Fight'
Francisca Perea-Dominguez, Salvador Hernandez-Morales
DNA on Toothbrush Helps Colorado Police Crack 2006 Cold Case 
A search is currently underway for Nadia Lee, 2, in Pasadena
Foul Play Suspected in Disappearance of Texas Girl, 2, Whose Father Allegedly Killed Her Mother: Police
adnan syed
A Timeline of Adnan Syed's Case After His Release from Prison — and What's Next for 'Serial' Subject
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Today Chief McFadden released a video of the "Person of Interest"
California Police Share Video of 'Person of Interest' in Connection With 6 Murders: WATCH
Hae Min Lee in a yearbook photo
Hae Min Lee's Family Releases Statement After Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Is Vacated
Adnan Syed
Baltimore Prosecutors File Motion to Vacate Murder Conviction of Adnan Syed, Ask For New Trial