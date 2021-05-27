Police identified the victims as Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, of Springfield, Virginia, both of whom had military backgrounds

Va. Couple Shot on Front Lawn in 'Brutal' Double Murder, Police Say: 'They Did Nothing Wrong'

Police are searching for suspects after a husband and wife with military experience were killed Wednesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters Wednesday that officers responded to a "brutal double murder" that morning, explaining that a husband and wife were "gunned down in their front yard." First responders found two people inside the home who were physically unharmed.

Maj. Ed O'Carroll, bureau chief of Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics for Fairfax County police, said the 911 call came at about 9:20 a.m. and the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. He identified the victims as Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, of Springfield, Virginia.

"They did nothing wrong," said O'Carroll, asking for local residents to help identify the confirmed vehicle the suspect or suspects used to flee the scene: a light-colored 2018 Nissan Altima.

O'Carroll explained that authorities believe Wednesday's murders are likely connected to an attempted burglary that was reported Monday at the McDaniel residence. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unclear, though he said, "I think there's a direct correlation between who was there Monday and who was there today."

Both victims were military medical professionals, according to authorities. Edward's mother, Felice McDaniel, said, per The Washington Post, that he was a doctor at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. She added that Edward and Brenda have a 19-year-old son, plus Brenda has an older son from a past relationship.

Felice said of Edward, "He was one of the kindest and most generous human beings alive."