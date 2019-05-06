Husband Shoots Wife Who Had Dementia Before Killing Himself, and Family Claims ‘Mercy Killing’

A man in Florida fatally shot his ailing wife before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call made by a man who said he’d killed his wife and was about to take his own life, the Florida Times-Union reports.

When authorities arrived at the home from which the call was made, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside. After forcibly entering, they found the man and his wife dead of gunshot wounds in their bedroom.

While officials have not identified the couple, family members identified them as John Elbert Thombleson and Gwendolyn Kay Thombleson, WJXT and First Coast News report.

According to family members, the couple were high school sweethearts and had been married for 47 years.

Gwendolyn’s health had been declining over the last few months and after a surgery eight months ago, she had developed several health conditions, including dementia.

John’s family said he killed Gwendolyn out of love, calling what happened a “mercy killing” — a characterization Gwendolyn’s family seemed to echo, First Coast News reports.

Gwendolyn’s sister said she knows John loved her sister.

“I want everyone to know this incident was not a domestic dispute. Johnny Thombleson loved my sister Gwen with all his heart,” she said in a written statement to First Coast News. “Johnny became her 24/7 caretaker. Their lives were destroyed and he could no longer bear to see her suffering. He did this with a broken heart and knew he could not live without her. A tragic end to a true love story.”

