Husband of Pregnant Woman Killed in Car Crash Shares Photos of Wife and Unborn Child in Coffin

The husband of Krystil Kincaid, the pregnant mother of four who died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her Chrysler minivan in California in September, has shared a series of heartbreaking photographs from his wife and unborn baby’s funeral.

“A drunk driver speeding down a two-lane highway at 85+ mph in the wrong lane around a blind corner destroyed my family,” Zach Kincaid wrote on Facebook.

The devastating images show, Zach and his four children saying their final goodbyes to Krystil, 29, who can be seen lying in a casket with her unborn baby girl resting on her chest.

Zach also took the deceased child from the casket and allowed his children, three of whom he shared with Krystil, to hold the sister that they never got to meet. The couple had planned to name the baby Avalynn.

“The max sentence for killing my wife and daughter is 10 years max. The state of California doesn’t think there was intent, but I know driving recklessly in that manner, he didn’t intend anything good… my daughter’s due date was October 9th, a 36 week old fully developed baby isn’t considered a person in the state of California,” Zach continued.

PEOPLE has opted not to include the photos in this post. Zach has posted the images on his Facebook.

Krystil Kincaid Krystil Kincaid/Facebook

“How do I explain to my children this injustice. My children and I have never felt so disposable… Look at the devastation left behind that is my family and tell me it isn’t time for change… imagine if this was your family… Who will fight with me for change? Who will spread this life wild fire? Who will write their representatives and demand change?? We cannot as a society look the other way any longer,” Zach wrote concluding with, “Driving drunk is intent.”

The heartbroken husband also shared a photograph of himself saying goodbye to his wife one last time. The harrowing image was shared on a GoFundMe site set up to help Krystil’s family financially.

Professional boxer Marcos Forestal, 28, was allegedly intoxicated when his BMW plowed head-on into expectant mom Krystil in Hemet on Sept. 9 around 8.30 p.m., the Helmet Police Department said in a statement.

Arriving on scene shortly after the crash, police found Kincaid’s car “partially on fire” with the 8 months pregnant woman trapped, police said. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the blaze and Krystil was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Her unborn baby died and Kincaid was put on life support, however, doctors pronounced her dead the following day.

Officers found Forestal, who is the World Boxing Federation International Super Bantamweight champion, walking near his vehicle on the scene, authorities said.

Marcos Forestal Hemet Police Department

“Forestal displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested,” the Helmet Police Department continued.

The boxer live streamed the aftermath of the crash on Facebook Live. The since-deleted video was recorded by some social media users and shared online and by the El Nuevo Herald.

Zach, who was married to Kincaid for 12 years, told KTLA he heard his wife scream before the impact as they were speaking on the over the phone just moments before.

RELATED: Thousands Gather at Vigil to Mourn Limousine Crash Victims: The Pain Is ‘Unbearable and Unending’

Zach told KTLA that his children — his daughter, 14, from a previous relationship and the couple’s three children, their 11-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 8 and 4 — arrived at the hospital thinking the baby had arrived early.

Forestal plead not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Sept. 12, according to The Press-Enterprise. He expected back in court in November, according to The Los Angeles Times.

It is not clear if he has legal representation at this time.