Husband of Missing Mass. Mom of 3 Arrested for Misleading Police, Bloody Knife Allegedly Found in Basement

Ana Walshe, 39, was reported missing Jan. 3, after she failed to show up to her job, authorities say

By
Published on January 9, 2023 05:34 PM
Ana Walshe missing woman
Ana Walshe. Photo: Cohasset Police Department

Authorities allegedly recovered a bloody knife in the basement of the Cohasset, Mass., home missing mom Ana Walshe shared with her husband.

Prosecutors made the revelation Monday during Brian Walshe's court hearing, according to CNN, during which prosecutors also accused him of visiting a Home Depot and purchasing $450 worth of cleaning products, including mops and tarps, following his wife's alleged New Year's Day disappearance.

Brian, 47, was arrested over the weekend on a single charge of misleading police during the investigation into Ana's whereabouts, according to a statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

He pleaded not guilty, NBC News reports.

Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three and real estate executive who would regularly commute to Washington D.C., for work, was reported missing Jan. 3, after she failed to show up to her job, authorities say. Both her husband and employer reported her missing the same day.

During a Friday news conference, Cohasset police said Ana was last seen by a family member around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. A rideshare service was supposed to drop her off at Boston's Logan Airport so she could catch a flight to D.C.

According to CBS News, citing police, Ana never took a rideshare that day, she failed to arrive for her flight to D.C., and her cell phone was pinged at her home, later that day.

Citing prosecutors, CNN reports Brian told authorities he was 40 miles away visiting Whole Foods and CVS the day Ana allegedly disappeared, but area surveillance footage allegedly failed to corroborate his story.

He was captured on surveillance footage Jan. 2 purchasing cleaning products at Home Depot, according to authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn't report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and cause a delay," prosecutor Lynn Beland said, according to CNN.

According to Brian's defense attorney Tracey Miner, he has been "incredibly cooperative," per the outlet.

Miner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brian's bail has been set at $500,000. He is due back in court Feb. 9.

Related Articles
Ana Walshe missing woman
Mass. Mom of 3 Missing Since New Year's Day Was Last Seen at Her Home: 'Hoping for the Best,' Police Say
jessica alba
Parents of Missing N.C. Girl Madalina Cojocari 'Not Telling Us Everything They Know': Police
jessica alba
Mom of Missing N.C. Girl Allegedly Waited Weeks to Tell Police Because She Feared Husband's Reaction
Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi
Husband of Missing Pa. Mom Allegedly Strangled and Dismembered Her, Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'
Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace
Boyfriend Charged with Murder of Missing Tenn. College Student After Police Find Blood in His Apartment
Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace
Tenn. College Student Was Allegedly Stabbed 60 Times, Placed into Suitcase by Boyfriend
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
lola daviet
12-Year-Old Paris Girl Is Found Murdered in Trunk, with Numbers '1' and '0' Mysteriously Left on Her Feet
Cirigliano family
Missing Michigan Family of 4 Found Safe in Wisconsin After 'Paranoid' Statements 
michael ramirez
California Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Missing Teenager for 2 Years
Debbie Collier
911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'
Hannah Elizabeth Thompson, charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact
Woman Allegedly Helped Boyfriend Cover Up 2016 Murder of His Wife When She Was a Teen, Now She's Been Arrested
Debbie Collier
On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Body of Eliza Fletcher Found Days After Tennessee Teacher Was Kidnapped During Morning Jog
Eliza Fletcher
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
Kendra Hanks
Missing Teen Is Found Fatally Stabbed, Police Think She Got into Suspect's SUV on Walk Home from Work