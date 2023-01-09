Husband of Missing Mass. Mom of 3 Arrested for Misleading Police, Bloody Knife Allegedly Found in Basement

Authorities allegedly recovered a bloody knife in the basement of the Cohasset, Mass., home missing mom Ana Walshe shared with her husband.

Prosecutors made the revelation Monday during Brian Walshe's court hearing, according to CNN, during which prosecutors also accused him of visiting a Home Depot and purchasing $450 worth of cleaning products, including mops and tarps, following his wife's alleged New Year's Day disappearance.

Brian, 47, was arrested over the weekend on a single charge of misleading police during the investigation into Ana's whereabouts, according to a statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

He pleaded not guilty, NBC News reports.

Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three and real estate executive who would regularly commute to Washington D.C., for work, was reported missing Jan. 3, after she failed to show up to her job, authorities say. Both her husband and employer reported her missing the same day.

During a Friday news conference, Cohasset police said Ana was last seen by a family member around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. A rideshare service was supposed to drop her off at Boston's Logan Airport so she could catch a flight to D.C.

According to CBS News, citing police, Ana never took a rideshare that day, she failed to arrive for her flight to D.C., and her cell phone was pinged at her home, later that day.

Citing prosecutors, CNN reports Brian told authorities he was 40 miles away visiting Whole Foods and CVS the day Ana allegedly disappeared, but area surveillance footage allegedly failed to corroborate his story.

He was captured on surveillance footage Jan. 2 purchasing cleaning products at Home Depot, according to authorities.

"These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn't report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and cause a delay," prosecutor Lynn Beland said, according to CNN.

According to Brian's defense attorney Tracey Miner, he has been "incredibly cooperative," per the outlet.

Miner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brian's bail has been set at $500,000. He is due back in court Feb. 9.