Husband of Missing Conn. Mom Once Tried to Hit Her with Car, Says Nanny

Before she went missing in May, Connecticut mom Jennifer Farber Dulos said she feared her estranged husband and was “afraid for her life.”

Now, newly released search warrant applications reveal disturbing details about her contentious relationship with Fotis Dulos, 52, who is charged with her murder – including how he allegedly tried to run her over with a car; chased her, terrified, through their house; and told her she belonged in an “asylum.”

The details emerged Wednesday when a Stamford Superior Court judge unsealed 467 pages of warrant applications, which local station WFSB was the first to obtain.

The release of the documents comes a little more than a week after Fotis was charged with murdering Jennifer, 50, his wife of 13 years, while the couple was engaged in an acrimonious divorce and custody fight.

Jennifer was last seen driving to her rented home in New Canaan on the morning of May 24, after dropping her children off at school.

Investigators believe Fotis was lying in wait for her in her garage, where pools of her blood and signs of a “violent” struggle were found, court documents state.

Jennifer is presumed dead. Her body has not yet been found.

Also arrested were Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his civil lawyer and friend, Kent Mawhinney, who are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Jan. 9, Fotis was released on a $6 million bond. He remains under house arrest at his $4.35 million home in Farmington.

Troconis also posted a $1.5 million bond and is on house arrest. Mawhinney remains held on a $2 million bond.

They have not yet entered pleas and are scheduled to return to court in February.

The search warrant applications show investigators’ painstaking search to unearth as many details as possible to find out what happened to Jennifer.

The documents also reveal new details of how toxic the relationship between the estranged spouses had become.

On June 20, 2017, after discovering that Fotis had cheated on her with Troconis, Jennifer filed for divorce from the father of her 5 children.

She painted a frightening image of him in divorce papers when she alleged he’d shown “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior” toward her, court records show.

“I am afraid of my husband,” she wrote in the document. “I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

The applications show that Jennifer’s nanny, Lauren Almeida, told authorities she’d witnessed “an altercation” between the two “at least several times.”

Almeida even said she found Jennifer crying outside saying “her husband tried to hit her with his vehicle and she needed to jump out of the way,” the applications state.

Almeida also recalled how Fotis chased a terrified Jennifer through the house. After racing into her bedroom and locking the door, he “kept pounding” on it, “trying to open it,” the applications state.

Fotis stopped when he realized Almeida and one of his children were inside the bedroom with Jennifer, the applications state.

Jennifer didn’t want to call the police “as she was very afraid of her husband and he threatened to take the children permanently to Greece,” the nanny said, the documents show.

Fotis and Troconis were previously charged with evidence tampering in connection to Jennifer’s disappearance. Both pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Calls to attorneys for Fotis, Troconis and Mawhinney were not immediately returned.