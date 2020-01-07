Husband of Missing Conn. Mom Jennifer Dulos Charged with Murder, Say Authorities

Image zoom Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos New Canaan Police Department/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Farber Family

Seven months after a Connecticut mother of 5 mysteriously vanished from her New Canaan home after dropping her children off at school, her estranged husband has been charged with her murder.

On Tuesday, the New Canaan Police Department announced that Fotis Dulos had been taken into custody.

His attorney, Norm Pattis, confirmed the arrest outside Fotis Dulos’ home in Farmington, NBC New York reports.

He told reporters he had just found out about the warrant for his client’s arrest.

“I’m not surprised that the state” brought the charge, Pattis said outside Fotis Dulos’s home, which was swarming with law enforcement.

He says his client is innocent: “I’ll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends that he was not involved and I think the evidence won’t show he was.”

“I haven’t seen the warrant yet but it is my understanding that Mr. Dulos was just arrested and was charged with the crime of murder as to his wife, Jennifer Dulos. It is my understanding … that arrests are simultaneously taking place and that two other individuals are being arrested,” Pattis stated.

He claimed one of the other arrests was for murder and the other was on a charge of conspiracy, NBC New York reports.

Pattis did not provide further details.

Fotis Dulos is on his way to Connecticut State Police Troop G in Bridgeport, where he will be processed.

Dulos is expected to be held on a $6 million bond, his attorney told reporters, the Hartford Courant reports.

Authorities will hold a press conference later on Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Both pleaded not guilty to those charges. It is unclear whether Troconis has any new charges against her at this time.

Jennifer Dulos vanished on May 24. Bloodstains were found in the garage of her New Canaan home, indicating a violent struggle, say police.

Shortly thereafter, her black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned near a local park several miles away.

Police allege that Fotis Dulos was lying in wait for his estranged wife on the day she died, court documents show.

She and Fotis Dulos were involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Attorneys for Fotis Dulos and Troconis did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.