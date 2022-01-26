Former Miss Mississippi's Husband Killed in Front of Son Days After Anniversary, Pregnancy Announcement

Thomas Hand Jr. was killed two days after he and his wife, former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, announced on their anniversary that they were expecting their second child

The husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand was shot and killed over the weekend, just two days after he and his wife announced on their anniversary that they were expecting their second child.

Jerimiah Walker, 17, has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing Thomas Hand Jr., 37, in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Court documents obtained by WSFA and WLOX show that Thomas was shot in front of his 2-year-old son, whom he shared with Christine.

Walker was taken into custody at the scene of the crime, police say.

About 48 hours before the killing, Christine announced on Facebook that the couple was expecting Baby No. 2 in August. The couple celebrated their six-year anniversary the same day.

Christine confirmed her husband's death Sunday evening on Facebook, thanking those who reached out for their thoughts and prayers. "I feel the love and support from everyone," she wrote before promising to provide more information, including details about Hand's funeral services, at a later date.

"I appreciate and welcome all of the messages, I'm just overwhelmed with all the questions and retelling of the details of what happened," she continued.

"The only certainty is that the services will be back in his hometown of Metairie/greater New Orleans area," Christine continued, "so I hope to see as many of you there as possible."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Christine's sister Danielle to support the Hand family in wake of the tragedy. As of publication, the fundraiser has already garnered more than $27,000 in donations.

"This fundraiser is going to serve as a savings account for the son and baby of Thomas Hand Jr.," the campaign description says. "The funds raised by this account will go toward helping pay for Roman and the baby's future expenses. Any and all funds donated will be appreciated during this tough time for the Hand family."

Thomas' widow said she and her health business would be returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in order to be closer to her family, according to WLOX.