"I'll do whatever it takes to get you back -- honey, I love you," Suzanne Morphew's husband, Barry, says in the video

In Video, Husband of Missing Colo. Mom Who Disappeared on Bike Ride Pleads for Help Finding Her

The husband of a missing Colorado mother who disappeared after going for a bike ride on Mother's Day has released a video pleading for her safe return.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you," Barry Morphew said to his wife, Suzanne, in a video uploaded on a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10 after she went for a bike ride on Mother's Day and didn't come home, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to Sheriff John Spezze, investigators are not ruling out foul play in Morphew's disappearance and the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Colorado Bureau of Investigations are now aiding in the search.

Family previously stated Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when his wife went missing.

In a video uploaded to the Facebook page Find Suzanne Morphew, Barry Morphew urges anyone with information to call the FBI tip line.

"Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Morphew said, fighting tears. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

Authorities are asking residents in the local area to save "any and all video footage" from home security cameras to be reviewed.

“One of the most helpful ways the community can aid in the search of Suzanne Morphew is by preserving these recordings,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “We are aware that some systems override video after several days, and we want to ensure video remains available if needed.”

On Thursday, investigators found a personal item of the missing woman near Morphew's home, according to a news release. However, they have not released any additional information on the item.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help aid in the search for Morphew. A $200,000 reward is being offered for any information on her return.