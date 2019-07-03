Husband of Missing Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos Says He Hopes the 'Truth Is Going to Come Out’

Image zoom Fotis Dulos TNS via ZUMA Wire

The estranged husband of a Connecticut mother of five missing for more than a month is maintaining his innocence and vowing to “stand and fight” as he waits for “the truth” to emerge.

Fotis Dulos sat for his first interview since he was arrested last month in connection with the case of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, his estranged wife who disappeared on May 24 after dropping their children off at school.

“I know [people say the spouse did it]. But I know what I’ve done, and I know what I haven’t done. So I have to stand and fight and hope that the truth is going to come out,” Fotis, 51, told NBC 4 New York from his home in Farmington, Connecticut.

“I think they should wait [before assuming I’m guilty]. So statistically, when something like this happens, 90 or 95 percent it’s the spouse. So I can understand why people feel like this. I’m in the 5 or 10 percent category.”

Image zoom Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos New Canaan Police Department/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Farber Family

Fotis and Jennifer, who married in 2004, were in the midst of a contentious divorce that started in 2017 after the pair split when Jennifer learned her spouse had been having an affair with Michelle Troconis, an employee at his real estate development company, for more than a year.

Just over a week after Jennifer disappeared, Fotis and Troconis, 44, were arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case.

Prior to their arrest, a man and a woman matching their descriptions were captured on surveillance cameras dumping garbage bags at 30 different trash bins in Hartford the night Jennifer went missing, court records show.

At least two of those bags allegedly contained clothing and sponges stained with Jennifer’s blood.

Image zoom Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis New Canaan Police Department(2)

Fotis told NBC he found his arrest “surreal,” and thought to himself, “this cannot be true” as he stood wearing an orange jumpsuit in a jail cell.

He also denied any notion that he wanted Jennifer gone as the couple continued to work through their divorce, and said they had started communicating again in mid-April, with Fotis even eating dinner at her home in New Canaan two days before she vanished.

“I never wanted Jennifer out of the way … I had my differences with Jennifer, like many people do when they go through a marriage. It didn’t work out for us, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way,” he said. “Of course [I’m worried about her].”

Fotis, who, along with Troconis, was released on $500,000 bail and has pleaded not guilty, said it’s been “heartbreaking” to be separated from his children, who are staying with Jennifer’s mother and are not allowed contact with him.

Image zoom Fotis Dulos TNS via ZUMA Wire

“I wake up every day and I feel like somebody’s sitting on me, on my chest. It’s terrible not to have your children, I don’t think anything compares to it,” he said. “I want [people] to know that this is a very, very challenging time for my whole family and we just have to be patient to get to the other side and see what happens.”

He also lamented his situation, including the GPS tracking device being used to monitor him while he’s out on bail.

“I don’t have my kids, Jennifer is not around, Michelle is not around, I’m having a hard time with work,” he said. “I have a GPS on my foot. Somebody has to look at who is the one worst affected in this situation.”

Jennifer moved with the children to New Canaan in June 2017, and authorities allegedly found traces of blood evidence in her home last month.

Court documents show that when she filed for divorce, she claimed to fear for her life after Fotis purchased a handgun. Jennifer also described him in the divorce papers as exhibiting “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior,” though he has disputed that characterization.

“I am afraid of my husband,” she wrote in the documents, which detailed allegations that Fotis had threatened to kidnap their children and take them to his native Greece with Troconis.