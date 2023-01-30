The husband of a Duxbury, Mass., mom, who allegedly killed their three children last week before attempting to kill herself, has spoken out about the horrific events.

On a GoFundMe page launched for his family, Patrick Clancy wrote at length about the joy he found from being a father, as well as the personalities and quirks of his three late children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month old Callan.

"The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat," Clancy wrote on Jan. 28. "Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I'm completely lost without them."

Clancy described his 8-month-old son Callan's habit of resting his head on his shoulder every morning after waking up, writing that he was "an incredibly happy and vibrant baby, constantly smiling."

He said Callan "…died with enormous courage despite being so little. Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward."

Cora, Lindsay and Patrick Clancy. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

Daughter Cora had an "infectious laugh," Clancy wrote. She wanted to be a doctor one day, and "loved sloths, unicorns, [and] tea parties."

He described 3-year-old Dawson's "beautiful, bold, brown eyes that beamed with friendship" and wrote, "he loved trucks, tractors, dinosaurs, Paw Patrol, 'worker guys' and being outside," adding that the two had shared "a special bond from day 1."

Referring to his 32-year-old wife Lindsay Clancy, who was reported to be suffering from postpartum depression or psychosis at the time of the alleged murders, Clancy wrote that their marriage was "wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened," adding, "I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life."

The grieving father asked those following the case to find a way to forgive her.

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," he wrote. "The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Last week, Lindsay allegedly strangled the three children at home, then she survived an attempt to take her own life by jumping out a second-story window.

The two older children died at the hospital soon after the incident. Callan succumbed to his injuries on Friday, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a statement, according to multiple outlets.

"(Friday), at approximately 12:30 p.m., the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office to report that at 11:18 a.m. (Friday), the third Clancy child was pronounced deceased at Children's Hospital in Boston," District Attorney spokeswoman Beth Stone said, per reports.

At a vigil for the children last week, Rev. Robert J. Deehan prayed for the family and noted that Clancy allegedly suffered from "overwhelming mental illness" at the time of the children's deaths, according to the Patriot Ledger.

A friend of the family also told local radio host John DePetro that Clancy was attending a five-day-per-week mental health program to address her alleged postpartum depression at the time of the tragedy.

Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

Clancy was reportedly on leave from her job as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General hospital. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy," the hospital said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

Clancy's husband Patrick called 911 last Tuesday night after he found his wife injured at their home. The three children were found "unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Wednesday, CBS News reported. Cora and Dawson later died at the hospital.

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children," the children's aunt, Donna Jesse, told NBC Boston. "Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it," she added.

Rita Musgrove, the kids' great-grandmother, told the station she spoke with Clancy last week and "nothing seemed amiss."

"It's a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking," she noted.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized and faces two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the deaths of Cora and Dawson, Cruz said at a news conference.

She will be arraigned on murder charges when she has sufficiently recovered from her injuries, Cruz said. New charges have reportedly not been added in the wake of Callan's death. If convicted of first-degree murder, she will face an automatic life sentence in Massachusetts.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.