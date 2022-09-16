Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother'

Hours after Jason Madden, 32, received a notice that he could no longer work at the same company as his estranged wife, he showed up and killed her, TV station WLWT reports.

Madden immediately left the scene where he shot and killed his wife Rachel Madden, 33, and turned the gun on himself when he was approached by police, officials told the station.

"It's my understanding that they were going through a divorce and that there have been some information that just came to light today, which may have been the reason for him doing what he did," said Kenneth Dick, investigator for Adams County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Rachel allegedly filed a protective order against Jason on Aug. 16, despite the couple working at Southern Ohio Lumber Company, a source told the station.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rachel's twin sister confirmed to that station that she was making plans to get away from her husband of 13 years.

"She decided that she was going to get away from her husband. She didn't feel safe and we made arrangements for her to come up here," Whitney Bradshaw said.

Instead of helping her sister plan a new life, she's making arrangements for her funeral.

"She was a hard worker. She provided mostly for their family," Bradshaw said. "She always had a heart for people and helping people and loving people."

A GoFundMe account was created to assist the family with expenses, as well as helping with Rachel's 12-year-old son.

"Rachel was an incredible mother to Eric who lost both of his parents in the most horrific way imaginable," the GoFundMe description reads. "I am asking first and foremost that you pray for comfort, strength and wisdom for my family."