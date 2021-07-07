Hunter Brittain, 17, was unarmed when he was killed by a sheriff's deputy last month

Ark. Teen, 17, Is Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop by Deputy, Who Gets Fired for Having Body Cam Off

A memorial service was held Tuesday for Hunter Brittain — one week after the officer who fatally shot the Arkansas teen was fired from his post for failing to activate his body-worn camera, PEOPLE confirms.

The Arkansas State Police continues to lead the investigation into the June 23 fatal shooting, which took place during a traffic stop in Cabot, according to a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brittain, 17, was unarmed when a deputy with the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office shot him outside an auto repair shop at about 3 a.m.

The teen had stopped his truck along the side of the highway, and was carrying a jug of anti-freeze when Sgt. Michael Davis allegedly opened fire.

"The circumstances of the traffic stop and what may have led up to the deputy firing his gun at Brittain will be documented in the investigation," reads the statement from state authorities. "The investigative file upon completion will be turned over to the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney to decide whether facts and evidence in the case are consistent or not with Arkansas laws related to the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer."

Davis lost his job last week, after it was determined he violated department policy during the encounter with Brittain.

Davis did not turn on his body cam as he approached the teen. It was only activated after Brittain was shot.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy during Tuesday's memorial, held inside Beebe High School, where the teen was a rising senior.

KARK and KATV were present for the event, and report that Sharpton noted in his speech that Brittain's killing should raise concerns over police tactics beyond the Black community.

"The issue of policing is not about Black and white," Sharpton told the crowd. "It's about right and wrong."

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob, who represented George Floyd's family after his murder at the hands of police, are now representing Brittain's relatives. They were also present for the memorial service.

"Because he is not here, we all have to unite together and make sure people all over America know that we will get justice for Hunter Brittain," Crump said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Hopefully, Hunter and his untimely death will finish what Hunter's brother — George Floyd — and his death started," Jacob said.

Other speakers during the memorial — including the teen's uncle, Jesse Brittain — called for police reform.