Hunter Accused of Killing, Skinning 2 German Shepherds He Thought Were Coyotes: 'Never My Intent'

The dogs' family posted flyers of their missing pets for weeks after they both went missing

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 2, 2023 11:12 AM
Photos of the Caviola family dogs Cimo, right, and Lieben, left, on a poster outside Danbury Superior Court on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Danbury, Conn.
Photo: H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP

A hunter who allegedly killed a family's two pet German Shepherds with a crossbow and then skinned them told authorities he thought they were coyotes.

Michael Konschak faced criminal charges at the Danbury Superior Court in Connecticut on Wednesday, where he said he was ashamed of what he did, the Associated Press reported.

"Please know that it was never my intent that morning to harm the victims' pets," Konschak, 61, told the court. His lawyer, Brian Romano, said it was a "hunting accident," according to local outlet NewsTimes.

The pets' owners, who searched for their missing dogs for weeks without knowledge of what had happened to them, were in court, along with animal rights activists.

Photos of the Caviola family dogs Cimo, right, and Lieben, left, on a poster outside Danbury Superior Court on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Danbury, Conn.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP

The two German Shepherds — who were both 10 years old and named Lieben and Cimo — escaped from their yard in Ridgefield on Nov. 18, 2021, after a fence was damaged.

In court, it was said that Konschak was hunting deer nearby and he killed the two dogs, believing them to be coyotes. Hunting and trapping the coyotes is legal in Connecticut.

The family posted flyers in the area for weeks and organized searches using social media to try and find Lieben and Cimo. But it was nearly a month after they went missing before a family member was sent a photo of the dead animals, who had allegedly been taken to a professional taxidermist by Konschak for tanning of their pelts, NBC Connecticut reported.

Konschak was then arrested in February, and after an investigation, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection charged him with tampering with evidence, forgery, interfering with a law enforcement officer and other hunting violations. Danbury State's Attorney David R. Applegate said the incident was still under investigation and more charges are possible, per the AP. Activists have pushed for animal cruelty charges to be made.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Erin Caviola said her family is heartbroken over what happened to their two pets. "We live with the emotional pain as we think about what they felt in their final moments lying beside each other dying," she said.

Caviola added that the dogs' heads were removed and are still unaccounted for, according to the AP.

Applegate asserted that there were inconsistencies in Konschak's version of events and his claims that he thought the dogs were coyotes, even after he had killed them.

He told the court "these were very clearly domesticated animals" with Cimo neutered and Lieben having a hysterectomy scar, according to NewsTimes. Applegate also alleged the hunter was told by a taxidermist the animals were not coyotes, they were dogs.

Konschak is due back in court in April.

Related Articles
husky dog
Montana Woman Who Killed, Skinned Husky Puppy, Then Posted Social Media Photo, Gets Deferred Sentence
abby choi
Abby Choi's Ex-Husband Allegedly Attempted to Flee by Speedboat Following Her Killing, Dismemberment
AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images); https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamea-harriss-son For Jamea Harris’s Son ; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Star Alabama Basketball Player Accused of Providing Gun Used in Killing of Woman
Ramon Najera
Texas Man Arrested After Dog Attack Left U.S. Air Force Vet, 81, Dead and 3 Others Injured
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Told Sister-in-Law that Wife, Son Didn't Suffer During Killings, But Denied Murder
Alex Murdaugh shirt change evidence
Alex Murdaugh Seen on Videos Wearing 2 Different Shirts on Night of Killings: 1 Before Murders, 1 After
pic
Texas Woman Accused of Strangling Best Friend, Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl Expected to Plead Guilty
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Goes on Trial — and Snapchat Rep Will Testify After Revelation of Son's Video Before Death
Athena Brownfield, 4 year old missing in Oklahoma
Remains Found amid Search for Missing Okla. Girl, Caretaker Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old on Christmas
Champ and Major BIden
Book Claims Biden Distrusts Some Secret Service, Including Ones Who Reported His Dog's Biting Incident
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh's Son Sent Snapchat to Friends Before He Was Killed, Video Is 'Critical to the Case'
Ana and Brian Walshe
Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Was First Reported Missing by Employer, Not Husband, Police Logs Show
Ke'Marion Wilder, Kyshawn Pittman
2 Ohio Teens Were Found Amid Rubble of Burnt-Down Home, Man Now Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Them
Quiana Mann
Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Bank's' Savings
Husky dog in snow
Montana Woman Who Killed, Skinned Husky Puppy She Mistook for Wolf Cited for Animal Cruelty
Lucy Letby
Baby Girl Was Allegedly Force-Fed 'Massive' Amounts of Milk by Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Infants