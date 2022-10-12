Humane Society Director Is Killed, and Suspect Is Son Who 'Showed No Emotion' During Police Interview

Levi Isaac Davis, 26, is accused of stabbing his mother Karly Cantrell to death at the family's Middleton, Idaho home, reports say

By
Published on October 12, 2022 01:21 PM
Karly Cantrell
Karly Cantrell. Photo: West Valley Humane Society

Authorities have charged an Idaho man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his beloved animal rights advocate mother.

According to KTVB-TV, 26-year-old Levi Isaac Davis is accused of stabbing Karly Cantrell to death at the family's Middleton, Idaho home on Monday.

A judge set his bail at $5 million, per the station.

A Facebook post by the West Valley Humane Society confirmed the death of their organization's executive director, writing in part, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need."

"She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."

Citing probable cause documents, the Idaho Statesman reports Cantrell was discovered by her husband "laying in a pool of blood," with chunks of her hair and skin missing.

An investigation led Canyon County deputies to arrest her son Davis — who was recently evicted from the family home for "poor behavior" — at a halfway house in Nampa, Idaho after deputies located bloody clothing in his room and vehicle, per the outlet.

According to the documents, deputies also observed Davis to have suffered from a "deep laceration" on his thigh, the Statesman reports.

When questioned, "Levi showed no emotion when talking about the death of his mother," the documents read, according to the outlet.

During Davis' Tuesday court appearance, Canyon County Prosecutor Sean Jorgensen called Cantrell's brutal slaying, "one of the most horrific fact patterns I've had to read in my time in this role," according to KTVB.

Pending further investigation, Jorgensen noted Davis' murder charge may be upgraded to first-degree.

Davis is due back in court Oct. 19.

It was unclear if he retained an attorney to speak on his behalf, or if he entered a plea to the charge.

