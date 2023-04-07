Human Remains Found in Missouri Identified As Woman Missing For Nearly a Year

The remains of a woman have been found nearly a year after she vanished in Missouri, authorities said, per multiple news reports.

Kansas City police said the skeletal and human remains of 22-year-old Abbi Schaeffer were discovered on April 1 after officers responded to an area near 95th Street and Blue River Road, according to KCTV, Fox 4 KC, and KHSB 41.

Schaeffer was reported missing on June 2, 2022, police previously said in a Facebook post. She was reportedly last seen on May 23, 2022, and was captured on doorbell camera footage just before she disappeared.

Police said they were "concerned for safety and her well-being."

Abbi Schaeffer. Kansas City Missouri Police Department

Authorities are now calling the case a death investigation, reports said. Her cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the local medical examiner's office.