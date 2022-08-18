Human Remains Found in Suitcases Won at Auction Were Those of 2 Young Children, New Zealand Police Say

Authorities in New Zealand have determined that human remains recently discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction were the bodies of two young children.

A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirms "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."

According to the statement, it appears "these children may have been deceased for a number of years before being found last week."

Investigators were called a week ago by a family who'd won an abandoned storage unit at an auction.

As they rummaged through the contents of the storage unit that had been delivered to their home, the family found the suitcases containing human remains.

"Formal identification procedures are still ongoing, which means police are not yet able to comment on the identities of the children," the statement adds.

After they are identified, the deceased children's families will be notified.

"We want to reassure the community our investigation is continuing to establish the facts to ascertain the full circumstances around the deaths of these children," the statement reads. "This includes establishing when, where, and how."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The statement says the "nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation. However, we are continuing to treat this matter very seriously and we are determined to hold the person, or persons, responsible for the deaths of these children to account."

The investigation is being handled as a homicide.

The statement says that the family who won the storage unit are not believed to have any involvement in the children's deaths.