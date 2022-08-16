Human Remains Found in Suitcases New Zealand Family Bought at Auction

Police were first notified about the gruesome discovery last Thursday afternoon

Published on August 16, 2022 12:38 PM
stack of old suitcaes
Photo: Getty

Authorities in New Zealand are investigating the death of an individual whose body was discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction, PEOPLE confirms.

The Counties Manukau Police announced in a statement that the person's death is being handled as a homicide.

Police were first notified about the gruesome discovery last Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the contents of the abandoned storage unit the family had placed the winning bid on were delivered Thursday to their home.

As they rummaged through the items from the storage unit, they found suitcases, and inside of them, human remains.

"From our enquiries so far, we can advise the occupants of the address are not believed to be involved in the incident," the statement explains. "Police acknowledge them for their assistance so far and we are providing support for them."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The statement notes that the main priority for police is identifying the remains, and notifying the deceased person's family.

"A post-mortem examination is underway," which should provide investigators with a cause and manner of death, say police.

The statement says that, "given the nature of the discovery, this might take some time."

