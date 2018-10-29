Mysterious Duct-Taped Bodies that Washed Ashore on Hudson River Identified as Missing Teen, Sister

The two females whose bodies were found bound together with duct tape after washing ashore in New York City last Wednesday have been identified as two sisters, the younger of whom had been missing since August, PEOPLE confirms.

The unresponsive bodies of Tala Farea, 16 and sister Rotana Farea, 22, both of Fairfax, Virginia, were found on rocks on the shore of the Hudson River on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to a New York Police Department statement.

Police are still investigating the deaths and have not indicated whether they believe the deceased to be victims of foul play. The city’s medical examiner’s office had not determined a cause of death as of Monday morning.

According to a post on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that has since been taken down, Tala had been missing since Aug. 24.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies. Both had on black jackets with fur trim and black leggings but neither had any form of identification, police have said.

The New York Daily News reports that a man riding an electronic bike on a nearby bike path initially spotted the bodies.

“The bodies were on the stones. One of them was facing up. She was a woman. I couldn’t believe it. I can’t see how this happened,” the man, Martin Castillo, 40, told the paper.