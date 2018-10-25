Sketches Released of 2 Women Found Duct-Taped Together Along Hudson River

In their continued efforts to identify them, investigators in New York City have released composite sketches of the two women whose bodies were found bound together with duct tape after washing ashore Wednesday afternoon.

The New York City Police Department supplied PEOPLE with the drawings Thursday and say they need the public’s help in determining who the women are.

A statement from the NYPD confirms that the bodies were found Wednesday, lying on rocks near the Hudson River.

Police were summoned to the scene, and “upon arrival, officers discovered two unidentified females unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.”

Emergency medical personnel responded but could not revive the women, declaring them dead at the scene.

“The medical examiner will determine cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing,” says the statement.

The women are described as being between 25- and 30-years-old. Both are between 5 feet 3 and 5 feet 6 inches tall and have medium builds. They have a medium skin tone and shoulder length curly dark hair.

Both women were last seen wearing black jackets with fur trim and black leggings.

At the scene, authorities found no form of identification for either woman.

It is believed the pair were washed onto the rocks at high tide, but how the women ended up in the water and why they were bound together remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Those who believe they might recognize the women are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking individuals can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the New York City Police Department’s CrimeStoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls will be kept confidential.