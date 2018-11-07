Watts Family Murders
23 featured stories since MORE

Why Family Murderer Chris Watts Decided to Plead Guilty: 'Eventually He Acknowledged His Life Was Over'

Chris Watts (left) in court
Joshua Polson/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Steve Helling
and Adam Carlson
November 07, 2018 12:46 AM

Colorado dad Chris Watts did not want to plead guilty to murdering his wife and two daughters, a source close to him tells PEOPLE. But his lawyers helped him realize that, given the extensive evidence against him and his own damning behavior during the investigation, he had little choice.

“There evidence against him was overwhelming,” the source says of Watts, 33, who first drew national attention when he was accused of killing wife Shan’ann Watts, 34, and their daughters, Bella and Celeste, not long after giving interviews claiming they were missing and pleading for their safe return.

Later, in police custody, Chris claimed that he killed Shan’ann in a “rage’ in their home in Frederick after witnessing her killing Celeste when he said he wanted to separate, according to his arrest affidavit.

“There was physical evidence and his own words that would convict him,” the source close to him says. “His story didn’t work. He got angry. He didn’t want to plead guilty. But he really had no choice, considering the evidence. It took a little bit of time for him to come around, but he did.”

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, not long after Chris pleaded guilty to nine charges, including first-degree murder, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said that they were approached several weeks ago by Chris’ defense team about a possible plea — not the other way around.

The decision was made about four days ago to take an execution off the table, which was the maximum possible penalty Chris faced if convicted, Rourke said. In exchange, he agreed to plead guilty.

“Chris had to come to terms with reality,” the source says. “He didn’t like it at all, but he’s smart enough to know that his back was against the wall, and the best thing for him to do was to plead guilty.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Shan'ann Watts (right) and her daughters
Shanann Watts /Facebook

Still, coming to terms with pleading to something he had previously denied — in an unusually quick about-face for high-profile cases — was not smooth.

“There was some yelling, and some crying,” the source says of Chris. “But eventually he acknowledged that his life was over after he killed Shan’ann. He would have been facing years of legal challenges, and best-case scenario he would have been acquitted. Worst-case scenario, he gets put to death.”

The source continues: “Even up until this week, it wasn’t clear if he would change his mind. He certainly could have. But he made the right choice for himself, and probably the right choice for his family.”

RELATED: Why Did Chris Watts Murder His Wife & Kids? D.A. Has ‘Partial Motive’ — but Can’t Release It Yet

Chris will be sentenced on Nov. 19 and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, per the terms of his plea deal.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, prosecutor Rourke said Chris’ plea had exposed his lies — such as the claim that Shan’ann killed their children — to everyone.

“What I can tell you most affirmatively today, by what happened in the court room, is the spotlight that he tried to shine on Shan’ann falsely, incorrectly and, frankly, a flat-out lie has been corrected,” he said.

“The spotlight shines directly where it belongs: on him.”

• With reporting by KC BAKER

Watts Family Murders
23 featured stories since
Shan'ann Watts Beat Odds to Have Children Despite Lupus — and 'Was So Excited' About It
Shan'ann, Bella and Celeste Watts Will Be Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Bodies Were Found
'Absolutely No Evidence' Shan'ann Watts Killed Her Daughters: Police Source
Chris Watts Was Emotionless After Murder Arrest, Source Says: 'Like He Couldn't Be Bothered'
Murder Suspect Dad Chris Watts Is in 'Mourning,' Source Claims: 'It's All Beginning to Sink In'
Summer Before Triple Murder, Watts Couple Had 'Full-Blown Fight' — Then Hugged When They Were Seen
Shan'ann Watts Brother 'Always Worried About Her and the Girls' But 'Couldn't Protect Them'
Shan'ann Watts and Children Laid to Rest in Emotional Funeral: 'You Are Nothing but Pure Love'
Chris Watts Didn't Get Involved in Funeral of Wife, 2 Daughters Because He 'Knew Better': Source
Chris Watts' Alleged Lover 'Is Cooperating' with Triple Murder Investigation: Source
Shan'ann Watts' Brother Speaks out About 'Horrific' Murders: 'We Lost So Much in a Blink of an Eye'
After Triple Slaying of Shan'ann Watts and Her Girls, Family Dog Dieter Finds a New Home
Prosecutors Demand Chris Watts Provide DNA & Fingerprints in Triple-Murder Case
After Allegedly Hiding Bodies of Pregnant Wife & Kids, Chris Watts May Have Left Something Incriminating Behind
Murder Suspect Chris Watts Made His Startling Confession 'After Speaking with His Dad': Police
Shan'ann Watts' Family Is Moving Her Personal Items Out of the Home Where She Was Killed
Autopsies in Watts Family Murders Contain 'Critical Evidence,' So Prosecutors Want Them Kept Secret
Accused Triple Murderer Chris Watts Will Have to Give Up DNA & Fingerprints for Evidence Testing
Shan'ann Watts Had No Will When She Was Killed. Could Her Husband Inherit Her Estate?
Chris Watts Keeps Bible & Photo of Slain Family in Cell, Source Says: 'Nothing to Do but Reflect'
Shan'ann Watts' Family Was 'Incredibly Firm' in Not Wanting Death for Murderous Husband Chris Watts
Why Did Chris Watts Murder His Wife & Kids? D.A. Has 'Partial Motive' — but Can't Release It Yet
How Chris Watts Decided to Plead to Murdering Family: 'Eventually He Acknowledged His Life Was Over'

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.