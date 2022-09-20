How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help.

KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15.

Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and blindfold him, according to police.

The man then left the beach with the girl, according to the reports.

Local news outlets reporting on Debina's alleged kidnapping ran photos of the abducted teen, and a MAILE AMBER Alert was issued.

On Saturday, Debina and her alleged captor walked into Cafe Pesto in Hilo seeking a table, and Bridge Hartman, the restaurant host, knew something was amiss.

When Debina, who was dressed in men's clothing, started to fight with the man, it clicked for Hartman. "I yelled out, 'That's the girl. That's the Amber Alert girl,'" he recalled.

Kori Takaki, who was having lunch at the restaurant, also sprung into action. Along with Hartman, she helped rush Debina to the back of the restaurant and away from the suspect, 52-year-old Duncan Mahi.

Meanwhile, someone had already called 911, and Hartman urged restaurant patrons nearby to grab onto Mahi as he and Takaki moved the girl to safety.

Mikella's mother, Cher Angelel, hailed the pair as "heroes," noting Hartman and Takaki "ripped her away" from Mahi.

Police arrived and arrested Mahi, charging him with two counts of kidnapping, and single counts of first-degree sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery, and meth trafficking.

It was unclear Tuesday if he had entered pleas to the charges or had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Mahi is being held on $2 million bail.