How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 01:01 PM
Mikella DeBina
Mikella DeBina. Photo: Facebook

A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help.

KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15.

Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and blindfold him, according to police.

The man then left the beach with the girl, according to the reports.

Local news outlets reporting on Debina's alleged kidnapping ran photos of the abducted teen, and a MAILE AMBER Alert was issued.

On Saturday, Debina and her alleged captor walked into Cafe Pesto in Hilo seeking a table, and Bridge Hartman, the restaurant host, knew something was amiss.

When Debina, who was dressed in men's clothing, started to fight with the man, it clicked for Hartman. "I yelled out, 'That's the girl. That's the Amber Alert girl,'" he recalled.

Kori Takaki, who was having lunch at the restaurant, also sprung into action. Along with Hartman, she helped rush Debina to the back of the restaurant and away from the suspect, 52-year-old Duncan Mahi.

Meanwhile, someone had already called 911, and Hartman urged restaurant patrons nearby to grab onto Mahi as he and Takaki moved the girl to safety.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mikella's mother, Cher Angelel, hailed the pair as "heroes," noting Hartman and Takaki "ripped her away" from Mahi.

Police arrived and arrested Mahi, charging him with two counts of kidnapping, and single counts of first-degree sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery, and meth trafficking.

It was unclear Tuesday if he had entered pleas to the charges or had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Mahi is being held on $2 million bail.

Related Articles
Adam Simjee, Mikayla Paulus
Florida College Student Is Killed in Robbery While Hiking in Talladega National Forest
Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Brittanee Drexel
Brittanee Drexel Murder Suspect Was Longtime Person of Interest, Was Pulled Over by Cops the Day After Teen Vanished
Brittanee Drexel and Raymond Moody
Brittanee Drexel Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed to Police, Led them to Her Skeletal Remains
Family of Timothy Taylor speaks on Brittanee Drexel case
Family of Father and Son Once Suspected in Brittanee Drexel Murder Speak Out After Different Man's Arrest
Trent Paschal; Savannah Paschal
Texas Husband Still at Large a Year After Allegedly Killing Wife, Apologizing to Children in YouTube Video 
Missing Teen Found Alive After 3 Months
How Jayme Closs, Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard and Others Survived Headline-Making Abductions
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
crime split
The Most Shocking Crime Stories of 2021
Nicole Martinez
Missing Fla. Teen, Kidnapped at Gunpoint with Her Parents, Is Found Safe in Virginia
Chante Mahogany Wilson
Arrest Made in Murder of Texas Mom Who Was Allegedly Shot to Death While Shielding Her Baby
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Letty Serrano
Sex-Trafficking Victim, 15, Takes Her Own Life After Being Rescued: 'We Got Her Back Damaged'
Harley (Harlow) Owens, Kelsey Coon-Lennon, Adrie Dembowske
Mich. Man Accused of Killing Couple, 13-Year-Old in Spree that Allegedly Included Sex Assaults
Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson, who was kidnapped from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, Africa, in early April, has been found alive and is safe after nearly five months of captivity, Marianite Sister Ann Lacour, congregational leader of the Marianites, said Aug. 30.
Louisiana Nun Found Alive Nearly 5 Months After She Was Allegedly Kidnapped in Africa