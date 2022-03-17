Houston Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting Supervisor in the Head Is Arrested

Police say the shooting was not random and the suspect specifically targeted his victim

A Texas worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

In a press conference held shortly after the homicide, officials with the HPD shared the tragedy unfolded before noon on the 10th floor of a building at Greenway Plaza in Houston where the unidentified suspect and victim both worked.

Houston Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano confirmed the victim was shot in the head.

"There was no efforts possible to revive the patient," said Lozano.

HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite shared details on the relationship between the suspect and victim and noted the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

"What are his ties to the building? He is an employee is what we are being told of the building and working on the 10th floor. Our victim is reportedly his supervisor and all of this occurred on the 10th floor where they both worked," said Satterwhite.

Satterwhite would not confirm the identity of the suspect or victim, although Houston's ABC affiliate KTRK-TV identified the suspect as Montavius Wright, 26. Jail records show that a man by that name was booked into the Harris County jail Wednesday on a charge of murder.

An official with the HPD told PEOPLE via phone that more information on the case would be released Thursday.

During the press conference, police stated they believe the suspect targeted his supervisor specifically and this was not a random incident. No one else in the building was hurt during the shooting, Satterwhite added.

Satterwhite revealed that officers arrived at the scene within three minutes of receiving a call. When arrivers arrived they believed the suspect was in the building armed.

"This is an active building. All floors are occupied by workers. They were still in the building, many of them sheltering in place and we just didn't know where he was so we brought officers from all over and went to every floor of the building to secure, protect people on those floors as we tried to find this individual before anything else could happen," said Satterwhite recounting the search.

Employees shared information with law enforcement officials about the suspect's identity and he was later apprehended outside of his apartment inside a vehicle by police.