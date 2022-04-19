Houston Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day After Finding Out She Was Pregnant: 'She Was Excited'

The family of 20-year-old Dontia Clark revealed she was eight weeks pregnant with her first child when she was shot to death in the middle of the night

A Houston woman was fatally shot in her apartment just one day after learning she was pregnant, and police have yet to arrest a suspect, according to reports.

The family of 20-year-old Dontia Clark told KRIV-TV that she was eight weeks pregnant with her first child when she was shot to death in the middle of the night on April 10.

Houston police said she sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I don't truly want to believe that she's gone, I still call her phone till this day," Dontia's sister, Deija Clark, told the outlet. "I still text her praying she's gonna pick up, but I know she's not. She should be here."

Deija shared that her sister was looking forward to motherhood and was hoping for a baby girl.

"She was excited, but she was scared, and I told her, 'It's okay to be scared, it's your first child, it's okay,' and that's the last conversation I had with my sister," she recalled.

After not hearing from Dontia, the Clark family said they sent her brother to check on her at her home, the station reported. He discovered her body, and saw she'd been shot multiple times.

The family has said there were no signs of forced entry, leading them to believe she let the shooter into her home.

"You just didn't take my baby, you took my grandbaby," Dontia's mom, Tasha Clark, told KTRK-TV.

According to a news release, HPD has not named a suspect or a motive.