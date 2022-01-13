'Cowards': Stepdad Says Straight-A Student Shot 22 Times as She Walked Her Dog in Houston

The family of Diamond Alvarez heard the gunshots before their dog returned home from a walk to the park without her teen handler.

Police who responded to the location near a park in southwest Houston said the teen was killed at the scene .

"She loved to dance, doing make-up was her thing," wrote the fundraiser's organizer, Brittany Moczygemba. "She planned on going to cosmetology school. Her favorite color was purple. She was an honor student who participated in volleyball, basketball and had many friends who adored her. She loved spending time with her family and always managed to live life to the fullest."