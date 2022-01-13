'Cowards': Stepdad Says Straight-A Student Shot 22 Times as She Walked Her Dog in Houston
The family of Diamond Alvarez heard the gunshots before their dog returned home from a walk to the park without her teen handler.
The 16-year-old girl's mother, Anna Machado, then called Diamond's phone. There was no answer.
At that point around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Diamond's family members ran out to look for her.
"My son found her," Machado told Houston TV station KHOU. "I tried so hard to keep her alive. I couldn't ... I couldn't."
Police who responded to the location near a park in southwest Houston said the teen was killed at the scene.
"Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back ... they are cowards," the girl's stepfather, Tito Moczygemba, told the TV station.
"Diamond was a very fun, outgoing, outspoken, down-to-earth girl," according to a GoFundMe page created to seek donations for her funeral expenses.
"She loved to dance, doing make-up was her thing," wrote the fundraiser's organizer, Brittany Moczygemba. "She planned on going to cosmetology school. Her favorite color was purple. She was an honor student who participated in volleyball, basketball and had many friends who adored her. She loved spending time with her family and always managed to live life to the fullest."
Her stepfather said the Madison High School sophomore was earning straight A's. Family members claimed her phone was taken, and they do not believe the shooting was random.
Police were unable to identify any suspects or motive. A police spokesman told reporters at the scene that people in the neighborhood reported hearing "numerous gunshots," and said the only initial lead may be a dark vehicle seen fleeing north from the area.
They consider the shooting to be a homicide.
A statement from Houston Independent School District, without identifying the victim, said: "HISD grieves the loss of a Madison High School student who died Tuesday while off-campus. We offer our deepest sympathy to the student's family, friends and the entire school community."
Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 713-521-4600 or the police homicide division at 713-308-3600.