Houston Police Officers Hit and Kill Pedestrian During High-Speed Chase

Police officers were in pursuit of several individuals who had robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole her purse and black Ford truck when the accident took place on Saturday

A man is dead after he was struck by a Houston Police Department vehicle that was involved in a high-speed car chase.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m. local time, police said they received a call from a woman who said several men stole her purse and black Ford truck when she was robbed at gunpoint, according to a press conference held by the Texas-based police department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After calling her dealership, the woman said she was able to get a tracking system activated on the vehicle and alerted police to the truck's location.

When police responded to the scene where the vehicle was tracked, the stolen car, which was carrying five individuals, took off and a police chase ensued, HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said in the press conference.

After driving for a bit, authorities said the individuals in the car then exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

Satterwhite said the responding officers reported that "they needed help," with two nearby officers offering their assistance. While en route, the latter officers "lost control of their vehicle" and went onto a sidewalk, where they fatally struck a pedestrian.

After calling for help, officers administered CPR, but the pedestrian was later pronounced dead. Satterwhite described the individual struck as "a 45-to-50-year-old African American male," and said police were not able to confirm his identity at the time of the press conference.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"The officers involved ... in this accident are both approximately 25 years of age," Satterwhite added. "[They] have been on the department less than two years."

RELATED VIDEO: Good Samaritans Pull Car Off Pedestrian Hit In Manhattan

Continuing to speak during the press conference, Satterwhite said that "three of the five suspects were apprehended" and have been "charged with aggravated robbery."

The other two individuals escaped the scene, he added.

Satterwhite also noted that when the stolen vehicle was left behind, it "rolled back" and injured one of the responding officers. That officer, Satterwhite said, suffered minor injuries and will seek medical assistance at another time.

The investigation remains ongoing and Satterwhite said the Houston Police Department will continue to look into the incident to make sure they have all the facts.