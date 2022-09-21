Man Facing Murder Charges After 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Car and Father Fatally Shot in Houston

Houston police allege the 38-year-old suspect fatally shot a father and stole his car, leaving the victim's 2-year-old son inside

By
Published on September 21, 2022 08:56 PM
https://twitter.com/houstonpolice/status/1572419043771940864/photo/2 WANTED: Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male. Tips: HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU .
Photo: Houston Police Department

Houston police have arrested a local man in connection with the fatal deaths of a man and his 2-year-old son.

The department updated the public via Twitter on Wednesday, saying a 38-year-old man whom officers had questioned "is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence."

His name will be made public once charges are officially filed, HPD said.

Before the arrest, HPD issued surveillance footage of the suspect walking into what appeared to be a gas station and asked for the public's help in finding him.

In a news briefing shared via HPD's Twitter Tuesday evening, the department's Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said the deceased was meeting with a Black or African American male near El Camino Del Rey Street.

"It appears some type of interaction, possibly argument, instilled there, and the suspect produced a firearm and shot the complainant multiple times," he added.

The suspect then stole the victim's car and headed westbound, per Satterwhite.

Nearly five hours after the incident, a woman called police and told them her husband and 2-year-old were missing.

"The information she gave on her husband and her child and the vehicle that they were in was specific enough" to determine her husband was the one who had been fatally shot, Satterwhite added. "We never knew about the child until she called at 6:36 [p.m.]."

Police eventually found the victim's car, which still had the child inside in the back seat. The child had already died in the vehicle by the time officers arrived.

The child's cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed, however Satterwhite said he was left in the locked vehicle that had been turned off.

"That's probably what led to the child's death," he said. "But again, we will find that out."

Satterwhite went on to ask for the public to pray for the family, and to help locate the suspect, who was still at large at the time.

He later added that the wife didn't know where her husband was going, just that he was meeting up with someone. The adult victim was wearing a security uniform when he was fatally shot.

Houston Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The victims have since been identified as Michael Essien and his son Micah, the family told KHOU. Along with Micah, Michael and his wife share a baby they recently welcomed, as well as an older child.

Michael attended Hastings High School and was a college athlete. He was also employed at a security company at the time of his death.

"Tell Houston, tell the whole world that I want my nephew back. He's only 2 years old. He does not know how to hurt a fly," Jessie Okon, Micah's aunt, told the outlet. "My brother has always been a peaceful man. I need my brother back."

Micah's cousin Etimbuk Isaiah described the toddler as "always cheerful, wants to be around someone – at church, always happy."

Isaiah also shared how Michael's widow is doing: "She's hanging on is all I can say. It's a difficult thing to process right now and so tragic because nobody wakes up planning to die. And just taking it one day at a time, that's all I can say."

