Texas Man Accused of Stabbing Police K-9 Arrested After His Father Turns Up Dead While He's on Bail

Ryan Mitchell Smith, first arrested Saturday for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle and then stabbing a police K-9, is back in Harris County Jail after police discovered his father's body

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, was arrested again Tuesday when officers discovered his father's body in the garage of the home where he was staying.

A Houston man who was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a Houston Police K-9 responding to an attempted carjacking was arrested again Tuesday after officers discovered the man's father dead in his garage.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is considered a person of interest in the suspected homicide and was charged with evading arrest after running away from officers into a wooded area.

The incident comes days after Smith was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle and merchandise from a store on Saturday. When a Houston Police K-9 named Nate found Smith in a nearby parking garage shortly after, Smith allegedly stabbed the animal, Houston's NBC affiliate reported.

Smith was charged with robbery, interference with a police service animal, and evading arrest Saturday.

Nate received emergency care and surgery and is now recovering at home, according to police.

Houston Police Commander Kevin Deese said during a media briefing that Smith returned to his father's home after bailing out on Monday. Relatives called police concerned because they had not heard from the victim and discovered his cell phone upon searching the home, telling police it was "uncharacteristic" for him not to have it on his person.

Police searched the house, finding nothing the first time, but late on Monday discovered the victim's truck parked nearby with Smith behind the wheel. Smith fled police and later crashed the truck, where officers found a firearm, according to Deese.

Officers reportedly lost track of Smith after he ran into the wooded area. Homicide detectives then searched the home an additional time and found the victim's body in the garage, Deese said.

Deese did not reveal the cause of death, but said during the briefing that it appeared to be of "unnatural causes" and that the body was hidden in a difficult-to-find location.

There didn't appear to be any obvious signs of a struggle at the home, he said. Any additional charges will be added pending the outcome of an autopsy.