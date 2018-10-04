4-Year-Old May Be Only Witness to His Mom's Death in Hotel Murder-Suicide

Investigators believe a 4-year-old boy may have been the sole witness to a murder-suicide inside a Houston hotel room Tuesday night that claimed the lives of his mother and the gunman, PEOPLE confirms.

Police are waiting on the results of autopsies before releasing the names of the individuals whose bodies were discovered shortly after midnight at a Red Roof Inn.

However, the victim’s family told TV station KTRK that the slain woman was 23-year-old Brittany Smith and that she had recently relocated to the city, where her sister lived.

The shooter was 29, according to authorities, and was an active-duty Marine who had been in a relationship with Smith, the Houston Chronicle reports. He has not been further identified.

“A toddler with the couple was found wandering around the hotel after the incident,” reads a statement from Houston police.

Police said the boy walked downstairs to the main lobby and told hotel staffers that his mother had been shot. Responding security guards found the bodies.

The child was not harmed.

The boy is now with relatives, according to KTRK.

The shooter is not his father.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston police homicide division at 713-308-3600.