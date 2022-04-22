'House of Horrors' Survivor Jordan Turpin Dances with TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio in New Video

Turpin and D'Amelio showed TikTok fans their choreographed dance moved in a new video set to Kesha's "Cannibal" on Wednesday

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcjP3epPmqg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cbeef00c-d7e1-4f33-b8ce-36674e7a3161 jordan__turpin's profile picture jordan__turpin Verified I had so much fun with you today thank you @charlidamelio 💜🤍 2d

Jordan Turpin is having a blast with fellow TikTok star Charli D'Amelio!

Turpin – the heroic woman who escaped imprisonment and helped rescue her 12 siblings from their abusive parents in 2018 and now has a mass following on TikTok – posted a new video with D'Amelio, 17, to the social media platform on Wednesday, in which the two are dancing to Kesha's "Cannibal."

"Hey I had so much fun with you today thank you @charlidamelio 🤍💜🤍," Turpin, 21, captioned the clip.

In the video, Turpin performs a cute routine alongside social media megastar D'Amelio.

Turpin also posted a series of photos to her Instagram account of her and D'Amelio, using the same caption as her TikTok video, to which D'Amelio's older sister, Dixie, commented, "so cute🤍🤍🤍"

In 2018, Turpin and her 12 other siblings were rescued from imprisonment within their own home at the hands of their parents, David and Louise Turpin.

Jordan, who was 17 when she escaped her abusive parents' home and got help for herself and her siblings, used a deactivated cell phone and called 911, alerting the operator that the kids had been raised in captivity, where they were regularly beaten and starved by their parents.

RELATED VIDEO: Turpin Sisters Who Escaped Calif. 'House of Horrors' Speak Out: 'Only Word I Know to Call It Is 'Hell''

With the help of law enforcement, Jordan was able to free her siblings. Her parents — who later pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including cruelty to an adult-dependent, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment — were sentenced to life in prison for their abuse.

In one of her first interviews in November, Turpin opened up about her life aspirations and what the future holds for her now that she and her siblings are no longer living in fear, imprisoned by their parents.

"I want to be a motivational speaker to help others," Jordan said on GMA. "My whole life it has been so hard for me to understand why everything has happened, but if I can use what I went through to make a difference in the world, then I think that can heal me."