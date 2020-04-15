'House of Horrors' Parents Tortured Kids by Leaving Out Bags of Food They Were Forbidden to Eat

Image zoom Courtesy Billy Lambert

When investigators served a search warrant on the Perris, Calif., home of David and Louise Turpin, they found food in their pantry, including apple pies, that were unopened and rotten.

According to Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham, who worked the case that led to the couple’s imprisonment, David and Louise would eat out for almost every meal and would bring food home for themselves. They would leave some of it, including Krispy Kreme donuts, out on the counter where their 13 children could see it — but they could not eat it.

“They’d bring out pies and just leave them there and say, ‘You cannot touch this,’” Beecham tells PEOPLE.

If the children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time of their parents’ 2018 arrest, were caught stealing food or candy, they would be chained to the beds in their bedrooms.

After her arrest, Louise told authorities that she restricted the children’s diets because diabetes ran in her family.

“Her lame excuse was she was worried about the kids getting diabetes and trying to keep them away from sugary stuff,” says Beecham. “She had a safe where she kept her candy. Her precious candy she would keep in her safe and she had candy in her room. A couple of times the girls got caught stealing candy from her room and that is why they started chaining them up.”

Beecham says the children lived off of peanut butter and baloney sandwiches.

“To this day, these kids still can’t look at bread,” he says. “They still can’t look at peanut butter or baloney. I made the mistake of mentioning peanut butter during one of our meet and greets, and one of the girls almost threw up. And when they’re at the grocery store, they can’t look at peanut butter. They can’t even go down the aisle where there’s peanut butter.”

The children suffered years of torture, abuse and malnutrition at the hands of their parents. The abuse began when the family lived in Texas and it continued until January 2018, when one of the Turpin siblings escaped from their Perris home and called police.

Prosecutors said the parents beat, strangled and starved their kids in an intensifying cycle of abuse dating back to at least 2010, when the family lived in the Fort Worth area of Texas.

Beecham says that while Louise and David were in county jail pending trial, they sent each other letters that were all about food.

“Everything was food-related,” he says. “They didn’t talk about the case at all. They would just talk about what they had to eat, what they were reading. It was all really boring stuff. But it was really detailed when it came to food; ‘I had Fritos today and I mixed that with the chili, and then I was able to get whatever from the commissary, and I was able to cut it up in little bits and pieces and mix in with this.'”

“It sounded like they were trying to make the best of a bad situation with regard to the food, so they would give each other suggestions, like ‘Okay, I found that if you buy this and mix it with this, then it tastes a lot better,’” he adds.

In 2019, David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts including torture and false imprisonment and are now serving a 25 years-to-life sentence.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to http://www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.