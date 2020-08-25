Hot 97 Fires Staffer After HBO Documentary Reveals Involvement in Fatal Mob Attack on Yusuf Hawkins

Pasquale Raucci, also known as Paddy Duke, was charged in the 1989 killing of Yusuf Hawkins

A staffer at New York radio station Hot 97 has been fired after his ties to the 1989 killing of Yusuf Hawkins was resurfaced in an upcoming documentary.

Pasquale Raucci, also known as Paddy Duke, was recently fired after his involvement in the mob attack, which is being reexamined in the documentary Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn on HBO, which premiered on August 12.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Raucci for comment.

"After watching HBO's Storm over Brooklyn, HOT97 was shocked and took swift action," the radio station tweeted on Sunday. "Paddy Duke is no longer employed by HOT97. The march for social justice continues."

The Muta’Ali Muhammad-directed documentary takes a close look at the murder of Hawkins, a Black teenager who was shot to death by a group of white men in 1989.

Eight men, including Raucci, were charged in the killing, the New York Times previously reported, but only three ended up behind bars. Raucci was ultimately sentenced to probation and community service for possession of a bat as a weapon, the Times reported in 2009 after a judge dropped felony charges of unlawful imprisonment against him.

Joseph Fama, 18 at the time of the shooting, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 32 years in prison. Keith Mondello, 19 at the time of the shooting, was acquitted of murder but sentenced to up to 16 years behind bars for rioting, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, discrimination and criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Times previously reported.

John S. Vento was sentenced to a maximum of 8 years in prison for rioting, and Joseph Serrano was sentenced to community service for possession of a bat as a weapon, according to the Times. James Patino, Charles Stressler and Steven Curreri were acquitted of all charges against them.

HOT97's Ebro Darden addressed Raucci's firing during his morning show on Monday, telling listeners that he and his colleagues were shocked at the news.

"The realization is that this couldn't be swept under the rug, obviously, and so he's been fired," Darden said, adding that Raucci, who has worked at the station for more than 20 years, had been working in the production department for at least a decade.

Raucci was reportedly hired in 1994, just five years after Hawkins' murder.

"We, as a station, had to confront this head-on," Darden said. "Look, I've had conversations with Paddy Duke. And he told me he got swept up in the Yusuf Hawkins situation. He also told me he didn't have nothing to do with it. This was, man it had to be more than like eight, 10 years ago. I didn't know he had a misdemeanor, though, cause he did get charged with a misdemeanor. And I didn't know that his record had been expunged."

"What am I going to say to a guy I'm working with, 'I don't believe you'?" Darden said. "Clearly, people have known this guy longer than I have."