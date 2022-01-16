Hostages Rescued from Texas Synagogue After Hours-Long Standoff, Suspect Dead

An unidentified male suspect took hostages Saturday morning during services at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas

Hostages who had been held for hours inside a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, have been rescued, according to police.

"The SWAT situation in Colleyville is resolved and all hostages are safe," the Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday night. "We continue to work in partnership with the FBI to finalize all details."

Gov. Greg Abbott also confirmed the news on Twitter, posting, "Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive."

An unidentified male suspect took hostages Saturday morning during services at Congregation Beth Israel that were streamed live on Facebook. Police also confirmed the suspect in the situation is dead.

"Around 9 p.m., the HRT — hostage rescue team — breached the synagogue, they rescued the three hostages, the suspect is deceased," said Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller at a news conference. Details of the rescue or the man's death and identity were not immediately released.

At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. One of the officials said the suspect claimed to be armed but authorities had not confirmed whether he was.

The Colleyville Police Department said that one male hostage was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. local time and did not require medical attention. Police said that he would be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the attack. According to ABC News, the suspect claimed to have planted explosive devices in unknown locations and was "demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui."

Two law enforcement officials revealed to CNN that based on conversations with the suspect and through audio heard on the livestream, they believe the suspect to have been "motivated by a desire" to free Siddiqui, a neuroscientist who in 2010 was convicted on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on U.S. officers in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence at a facility in Texas.

Authorities initially responded to a call for help at approximately 10:41 a.m. local time. Officers evacuated the surrounding areas and established a perimeter.

The Colleyville Police Department was on the scene, along with the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the regional SWAT Team and other neighboring agencies, officials said.

In the wake of the hostage situation, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning anti-Semitism and extremism.

"Thanks to the courageous work of state, local and federal law enforcement, four Americans who were held hostage at a Texas synagogue will soon be home with their families," he wrote. "I am grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages. We are sending love and strength to the members of Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, and the Jewish community."