Indiana U. wide receiver Cam Wilson, 21, and his siblings lost their parents over Mother's Day weekend in an apparent murder-suicide

Prominent Ind. Businesswoman Is Found Slain, and Ex-Husband's Body Is Found 1 Day Later

A successful Indiana businesswoman whose son plays for the Indiana University football team was found dead Friday night along with her ex-husband, whose body was discovered the following day in another county.

Their three children – including Hoosiers wide receiver Cam Wilson, 21 – lost both of their parents on Mother’s Day weekend.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Indiana University Football Coach Tim Allen said in a statement. “We’ve been in contact and communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways.”

The tragedy for the family began at 9 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to a 911 call at the Spruce Ridge Apartments in Columbus and found a woman shot to death, the Columbus Police Department says in a news release.

Cassondra Wilson, 45, was shot and killed while she was visiting an apartment in the complex, local station WTHR reports.

An autopsy revealed that she died of a gunshot wound to the head, Fox 59 reports.

Detectives investigating who could have killed Cassondra immediately began looking for her ex-husband, Troy Wilson, WHTR reports.

Cassondra had filed a protective order against her ex-husband at the time of her death, Lt. Matt Harris, the Public Information Officer at the Columbus Police Department, said Monday, Sports Illustrated reports.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities in Indianapolis found Troy's body outside an office building on Dandy Trail, The Republic reports. He had hung himself, a police report states, WTHR reports.

Investigators have not officially ruled the case a murder-suicide as they continue to investigate, Columbus police Lt. Matt Harris said, Fox 59 reports.

A prominent local businesswoman, Cassondra was the founder and CEO of TrainerConnect, which provides corporate training.

Cassondra was “sharp as a tack and so easy to talk to—just a nice human being," former Columbus Mayor Fred Armstrong told The Republic.

Described as a "wonderful mom with a deep love for family," Armstrong told The Republic Cassondra had "built her life" around her children.

Wilson and another Columbus businesswoman, Dawn Andrews, owner of Garb2ART, became business acquaintances through a variety of Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce functions.

“She was very well known and so respected,” Garb2ART owner Dawn Andrews told The Republic.

Serving on several boards, Cassondra was a commissioner for the Governor’s Commission on Minority Women Business Enterprises.

"You don't expect violent crime to touch people who are so filled with light," Commission member Lesley Crane told WTHR.

Cassondra's oldest son, Jaden Wilson, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for “personal and death-related expenses” to memorialize his mother.

Her children, Jaden, 24, Cam and Sydney, 18, lived with Cassondra.

On the GoFundMe page Jaden wrote, "From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe. Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community.”

His mother, he wrote, “devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential. The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world.”