Roanoke Man Charged with Killing High School Student in Hookah Bar Shooting Near Virginia Tech

Isiah Robinson, 18, of Roanoke, was one of five people shot at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, shortly before midnight on Friday, say police

One person is dead and four others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech late Friday night, authorities say.

The Blacksburg Police Department says Jamel D. Flint, 24, was arrested Saturday night in his hometown of Roanoke for allegedly killing 18-year-old Isiah Robinson, also of Roanoke, and injuring four more at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, the night prior.

Roanoke City Public Schools confirmed that the Patrick Henry High School student had died in a statement shared Saturday on Facebook.

"Our thoughts are with all those who are grieving," the district said. "We understand many in our community may have feelings of grief, loss, anger, or fear and encourage you to reach out for support."

They later added, "We are here to support our RCPS family and hope the community will join us in respecting the privacy of the family as they grieve."

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired located at 109 North Main Street just before midnight local time on Friday. Four victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, while Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Flint was taken into custody "without incident" Saturday night after previously warning that the suspect was potentially "armed and dangerous."

Flint is facing six felony charges in connection to the shooting: one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, and one count of using a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands has confirmed that one of the individuals injured on Friday is a student at the university.

Frank Shushok Jr., Vice President for Student Affairs at Virginia Tech, said in a Saturday afternoon statement that the family of the injured student had confirmed that their son was out of surgery and "seems to be doing well" as he recovers.

"We continue to respect the privacy of the student, and we are grateful for the outpouring of care and support directed to him," Shushok Jr. added before lauding the Virginia Tech community for its response to the situation.

"We can rarely control the challenges life brings our way, but our response is very much in our hands. I am proud of our community and grateful [for] how we pull together in difficult moments," he concluded.

On behalf of the school, Sands extended condolences to the friends and family of Robinson in addition to offering "support to those who were injured" in the shooting.

"Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us," Sands said before listing off a series of resources for those impacted by the event. "Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another."

Blacksburg police thanked several organizations — including the FBI and U.S. Marshals — for assisting in identifying and arresting Flint. "This was truly a group effort to restore safety and security to the Blacksburg community," they said in Saturday night's statement.