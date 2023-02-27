Honors Student, 17, Killed After Offering Teenagers a Ride: 'Thought He Was Doing the Right Thing'

A Battle Creek, Michigan, family is seeking justice after a 17-year-old high school honors student was allegedly shot and killed by two young teenagers after he offered them a ride.

Jack Snyder, 17, was heading home from his girlfriend's house around midnight when he picked up a 13-year-old and 14-year-old who were walking in below-freezing temperatures, Battle Creek Police Department Sgt. Chris Rabbitt told Fox News Digital.

"On this night, [Snyder] was trying to do what he thought was the right thing by offering a ride to these two younger kids walking in the freezing weather," said Rabbitt. "It was a miserable night that night – cold, windy, snow, rain."

Rabbit alleged the suspects had "evil intent" and plotted against Jack once they got into his vehicle on the night of Feb. 17. They allegedly shot him twice in a failed plan to carjack him.

"This is an extremely tragic situation," Rabbitt said, adding that the victim was a "17-year-old young man who was getting ready to pursue his dreams after high school, doing … all the normal things a 17-year-old would do."

He was "a very good kid. It's tragic that Jack had to lose his life and the lives of two other young boys … are ruined," said Rabbitt.

Battle Creek Firefighters IAFF Local 335 said on Facebook that police received calls about gunshots near Battle Creek Avenue and Capital SW. Jack, a student at Battle Creek Central High School, "was found in the road, next to his vehicle" when officers arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two boys were allegedly seen in Jack's car before shots rang out. Authorities say they took off on foot.

One had on a black and red jacket and had "long, messy hair," the fire department said, adding that the second wore a black jacket with white patches and a "ski-mask-style hat."

Authorities asked neighbors to look at their security camera footage to see if it captured anything between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 17, and to call the police if they saw anyone who fit the descriptions.

Rabbitt told the outlet that the two alleged suspects have since been arrested after authorities got "a significant number of tips from the community" and used "surveillance camera systems at multiple locations throughout the area" that helped investigators "track their movements."

After being arrested on Feb. 19, the 14-year-old has been charged with felony murder, carjacking and two firearms charges, both felonies.

According to WWMT, he plead not guilty but was denied bond during his arraignment on Friday. His attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The 13-year-old was charged with open murder and carjacking.

Doing something for others such as picking up two young strangers to get them out of the cold was in keeping with Jack's and his family's character.

'If you know them, they are so humble and would give their own shirt off their back to anyone in need and now it's our time to help them," Jack's aunt said in a GoFundMe. "Every bit counts. Thank you in advance. #JusticeforJack."

So far, the campaign has raised nearly $27,000, surpassing its $8,000 goal.

Jack's obituary says he loved soccer and was, "light-hearted, charismatic, athletic, and humorous. One whom left an indelible mark on all that met him."

He was on the National Honor Society and involved in the American Red Cross and Link Crew. He had hopes of attending Grand Valley State University. He leaves behind his parents, two sisters and a brother, as well as his paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, his girlfriend and close friends.