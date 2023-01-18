11-Year-Old Honor Student Getting Quart of Milk Is Killed in Shooting that Targeted Teenager

An 11-year-old girl was fatally shot Monday night while she was returning home from buying a quart of milk at a local convenience store.

Syracuse police say the assailant shot Brexialee Torres-Ortiz in the midsection. The fifth grader died at a local hospital.

A 19-year-old man, who was the alleged target in the drive-by shooting, was struck in the leg. He is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Onondaga County District attorney William Fitzpatrick said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.

"This poor little angel," Fitzpatrick said, according to the The New York Times. "She just goes out to get a quart of milk for her family."

At a press conference Tuesday, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said Brexialee was "caught in the crossfire," Syracuse.com reports.

The girl was class president of her Blodgett Middle School class and a hall monitor who encouraged her fellow students.

"Always giving them value," Cecile said, according to Syracuse.com, "and pushing them to succeed."

She was also in the high honors and dance programs.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mayor Ben Walsh said there are "people in our community that know who pulled the trigger last night and know who pulled the trigger on the previous incident in the incident after that," he said, WAER reports. "And just think if those people were willing or able to step up and share information with us in a way in which they felt safe, we could end this. We could end this crisis."

Police said there was no connection between Brexialee and the 19-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.