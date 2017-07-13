Estranged Husband Opens Fire in Wife's Special Education Classroom
Cedric Anderson/Facebook
Cleveland Woman Schemes with Daughter's Boyfriend, Others in Husband's Murder-for-Hire
AP; Cleveland.com
Florida Woman Hired Undercover Cop to Kill Her Husband
Miami Man Kills New Bride, 21, for the $1M Life Insurance
New Bride Pushes Husband Off a Cliff in National Park
Husband Pushed Out of High-Rise to His Death by Pregnant Wife
TV Contestant Murders Spouse and Disfigures Her Body
Newlywed Fatally Shoots Husband 10 Times During Heated Fight
Ala. Woman Dies While Scuba-Diving on Honeymoon and Husband Pleads to Manslaughter
1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 9 AP; Cleveland.com
Cleveland Woman Schemes with Daughter's Boyfriend, Others in Husband's Murder-for-Hire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement