Homeowner Kills 20-Year-Old Woman After Her Vehicle Pulled Into His Driveway

"The homeowner fired at least two shots, one of which struck the victim while she was a passenger in a vehicle," explained New York's Washington County Sheriff's Office in a news release

Published on April 17, 2023 11:26 PM
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylin-gillis Kaylin Gillis
Photo: gofundme

A homeowner in Hebron, NY, killed a 20-year-old woman after her vehicle pulled into his driveway on Saturday night.

"Through the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the vehicle the victim was in mistakenly pulled into the driveway at the Patterson Hill Road address," the Washington County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release, identifying the homeowner as 65-year-old Kevin D. Monahan.

The victim, identified as Kaylin A. Gillis, was killed after Monahan "fired at least two shots" at the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene soon after officers arrived.

Kevin D. Monahan
Washington County Sheriff's Office

"Monahan was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to exit his residence to speak with police. He was later taken into custody with the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team after several hours," shared the department in their release, adding that he has been charged with murder in the second degree.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy expressed in a press conference on Monday that Gillis was riding in the vehicle with three other passengers looking for a friend's house when the incident occurred.

"It's a very rural area, it's dirt roads, there's not a lot of cellular services or any type of internet," added Murphy, explaining that the group drove up Monahan's driveway "in error."

According to the police investigation, the group drove off the property after shots were fired and called 911 after arriving in the nearby city of Salem.

"This is a very sad case of some young adults that were looking for a friend's house and ended up at this man's house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharged," stressed Murphy, adding that the department is in the initial stages of their investigation.

Murphy added that Monahan is being held at the Warren County Jail and will have a court appearance "in the near future." It is unclear whether Monahan has representation at this time.

Beth Palleschi and Nikki Thomas revealed in the description of a GoFundMe campaign created after the incident that Gillis had "just turned 20 years old" before having "lost her life in a tragic shooting."

The campaign has currently raised over $31,000 of its $50,000 goal. Donations will go directly to the Gillis family for use toward Kaylin's funeral expenses and any immediate financial needs.

