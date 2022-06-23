A witness reportedly told officers she saw a woman allegedly set a 36-year-old Alyssa Morales on fire. "Alyssa will be hospitalized for the next three months," her mother says

Cops Search for Suspect After Woman Is Set on Fire in Penn. Park: 'She'll Never Have Face She Was Born With'

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire in a Philadelphia park on Friday.

PEOPLE confirms the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the attack of a 36-year-old woman, after she was found next to a trash fire with severe burns to her body.

Lee Ann Morales identified the victim as her daughter, Alyssa Morales, according to WPVI-TV.

"I feel broken. It's just like I don't know where to go, I don't know how to get up," Lee Ann said, adding that Alyssa will be hospitalized for the next three months. "She'll never have the face she was born with. Never."

Police reportedly said Alyssa was with a man, according to WPVI, when the pair got into an argument with another woman. A witness told officers she saw the woman allegedly set Alyssa and the male on fire.

"She sees the female that's with them spray some kind of liquid towards the male and the female, and that liquid then is lit on fire," PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said, per the station.

Police say the unidentified man and the suspect fled the scene.

"At night ... there are individuals that are involved in the drug trade, selling drugs, using drugs," Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI. "There's a lot of prostitution in the area, so we're talking to some of the individuals that frequent the area."

Lee Ann alleges her daughter is currently homeless and has been battling a heroin addiction for over a decade.

A GoFundMe campaign, which was set up to help cover Alyssa's hospital expenses, says she is currently in a medically-induced coma and listed in critical condition, suffering from burns to over 50 percent of her body.