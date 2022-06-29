Two unidentified teens are also in custody after police say they broke into a Detroit home armed with guns and killed the man's wife

Husband of Woman Killed During Home Invasion Is Now in Custody for Separate Homicide: Police Chief

A woman was killed Tuesday during a home invasion in Michigan, and now, three people — including two teens — are in custody.

Speaking to reporters on the city's west side, Detroit Police Chief James White did not identify the female victim, but did note that she was 32.

According to White, the incident started when two 17-year-olds — one, carrying a handgun and the other, armed with a rifle — broke into the victims' home, where they encountered the woman.

White alleged that after one of the unidentified teens shot and killed the woman, her husband somehow managed to disarm one of the teens.

The husband then shot one of the two perpetrators, who managed to flee on foot before allegedly stealing a bike, White said. That teen remains in the hospital and is listed in critical condition, added White.

The second teen also fled the home, but was chased down by the husband, who held the suspect until police arrived.

The chief said detectives are investigating whether one of the two suspects is related to the husband, noting the teen had been staying at the home "the last few days."

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

White said the woman's husband is actually one of the three people currently in police custody.

"We're investigating him on another homicide," White said.

He explained that the husband is being investigated for his possible involvement in a separate homicide that occurred in Detroit.

No charges have been filed.

It was unclear Wednesday if Tuesday's fatal incident was in any way connected to the previous homicide.