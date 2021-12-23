Home Alone's Devin Ratray Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Strangle Girlfriend

The arrest comes a week after Oklahoma City authorities told PEOPLE they considered the matter to be closed and did not expect any arrests in the case

Former Home Alone actor Devin Ratray was arrested on Wednesday after authorities in Oklahoma City issued a warrant regarding an altercation with a woman earlier this month.

Ratray, 44, is charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery, according to online court records.

The state of Oklahoma issued the warrant on Tuesday, records show. His bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities told Fox News that the actor "turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out" on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The arrest comes a week after Oklahoma City police told PEOPLE on Dec. 15 that they considered the matter to be closed and did not expect any arrests in the case.

Ratray rose to prominence in the early 1990s when he played Buzz McCallister, the older brother to Macaulay Culkin's character, in the first two Home Alone movies. According to a heavily redacted police report obtained by Page Six, the woman alleged that Ratray punched her in the face, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to strangle her.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department previously confirmed the incident to PEOPLE but did not confirm the identity of the woman, citing privacy concerns.

In documents obtained by KFOR, the woman was reportedly identified as Ratray's girlfriend. She told police that the pair got into an argument at a bar, and she left him to return to their hotel room, according to the news station.

The woman said Ratray followed her back to the hotel, where the physical altercation allegedly occurred, KFOR reports.

"[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant's hand was over her mouth," a probable cause affidavit states, according to the news station.

A representative for Ratray did not return PEOPLE's messages for comment, but previously told TMZ that the two got into a verbal argument, denying that things got physical. The representative declined to tell the outlet what the argument was about.

Ratray recently told PEOPLE that a Home Alone reunion was in the works with some members of the original cast. He also reprised his role as Buzz in the movie Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+.