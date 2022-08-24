'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Under Investigation for Alleged Rape

Devin Ratray is reportedly being investigated for allegedly raping a woman in his Manhattan apartment in 2017

By
Published on August 24, 2022 03:27 PM
Home Alone where are they now
Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister. Photo: 20th Century Fox; John Parra/Getty

Authorities in New York City are reportedly investigating a rape allegation against Home Alone actor Devin Ratray, which was reported in 2017.

After Ratray's arrest last December in connection with domestic violence charges, Lisa Smith contacted prosecutors about a police report she filed in 2017, accusing the actor of raping her, according to CNN. She wanted to know why her case had not been pursued.

The case was not investigated at the time because police thought Smith did not want to push forward with charges against Ratray, CNN reports.

Smith told CNN that she was "devastated" that authorities did not properly investigate the allegation and also detailed the night she was allegedly raped by Ratray.

According to Smith, she had known Ratray prior to the night of the alleged assault on September 21, 2017. That evening, she says she, her brother, a friend and Ratray all met for a drink before going to Ratray's Manhattan apartment. At his apartment, she believes she was drugged after being given a drink that Ratray prepared, CNN reports.

"I remember waking up and I couldn't move. I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch," Smith told CNN.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the allegations and handling of the case, but did send a statement that reads:

"The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."

As of Wednesday, Ratray has not been charged in connection to these allegations. According to CNN, Ratray denied the allegations in a phone call to the outlet.

In 2021, the actor was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle his then-girlfriend. He was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE, citing online court records.

Ratray pleaded not guilty in that case and is expected in court in October, CNN reports.

