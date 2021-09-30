Woman, 96, Suspected of Connection to 11,412 Murders in Holocaust Allegedly Flees Before Nazi War Crimes Trial

Ahead of her scheduled court appearance in Germany Thursday, the woman reportedly fled via a cab from her home

A 96-year-old woman set to face a trial for her alleged involvement in over 11,000 murders during the Holocaust is now on the run, multiple outlets report.

Irmgard Furchner was a typist at Nazi-occupied Poland's Stutthof concentration camp from 1943 and 1945 as a teenager during World War II, according to Reuters, and she is charged with aiding and abetting mass murder, believed to have connections to 11,412 deaths.

Though her trial was set to begin Thursday, Furchner is unaccounted for. A spokesperson for the German court told CNN that she is "on the run and has left her home residence in Quickborn this morning by cab in the direction of Ochsenhofer Nordenstadt."

Authorities are trying to track her down, and an arrest warrant has been issued, the outlets report.

Former German Nazi concentration camp, The Stutthof Museum, Sztutowo, Poland

According to The Guardian, prosecutors allege that Furchner, as a secretary and stenographer for the commander of the concentration camp, "assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war."

Prior to Furchner disappearing ahead of trial, her attorney told German magazine Der Spiegel, per The Guardian, that it's unclear whether she was aware what was happening at the camp. Her attorney explained a desire to want the trial to have a "dignified treatment of victims and their families."