Hollywood Producer Charged with 11 Sex Crimes, Including Rape, in Alleged Assaults on 4 Women

If convicted, the charges against David Guillod carry a possible sentence of 21 years to life

Hollywood producer David Guillod, who has been battling public allegations of sexual assault since 2017, has been charged in California with alleged attacks on four women. The alleged assaults date back to 2012.

The 11 felony charges filed Monday against Guillod, 53, whose most recent credit is the Netflix film Extraction released in April, include three counts alleging rape of an unconscious person, one count alleging oral copulation with an unconscious person, and one count alleging kidnapping to commit rape, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s office.

None of the alleged victims are named.

A spokeswoman for Guillod, who was arrested Monday with bail set at $3 million, said in a statement that "for the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement’s investigation," reports The New York Times.

Documents filed by the district attorney's office say the alleged incidents occurred in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

In 2017, actress Jessica Barth claimed that Guillod, who also produced the 2017 film Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron, drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2012 when he was working as her manager.

Barth described her accusations in a blog post for The Wrap but did not initially name Guillod until after she told the website that she had taken her accusations against him to the Los Angeles police department – twice.

The actress told The Wrap she tried to press charges in 2012, but stopped pursuing the case when Guillod threatened to sue her. She said in 2017 that she only came forward then because another woman had reached out to her describing a similar alleged incident with Guillod.

At the time, a spokesperson for the producer told PEOPLE that Guillod “denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

“His defense team has interviewed multiple witnesses that contradict these accusations and we are confident that his name will be cleared,” the spokesman added. “Mr. Guillod is saddened by these false and malicious claims. Especially the accusations made by an individual he dated and considered a friend. He thanks his friends, colleagues, clients and family for their continued support.”

In her original blog post, Barth claimed that she blacked out during a dinner with the then-unnamed Guillod after drinking wine. “The next thing I remember is waking up at home with six hickeys on my neck,” she wrote.

“I was horrified. I was completely and utterly confused and I was sick to my stomach,” she added. “Through email, he tried to play it off as a silly make-out session between friends. He sent me message after message begging that we talk and letting me know how upset he was and that he couldn’t sleep because of the pit in his stomach.”

Barth claimed that Guillod had made unwanted sexual advances towards her prior to the alleged incident, and that she only agreed to go to the dinner because another woman, Survivor’s Remorse actress Felisha Terrell, was in attendance.

Barth, who previously alleged that disgraced mogul and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein propositioned her for sex in a hotel room in 2011, said she immediately fired Guillon as her manager after the alleged assault.