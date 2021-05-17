Jimmy Wolfenbarger, 57, was charged with murder in the death of Holly Simmons, who was 46 when she vanished in 2006

Texas Landlord Accused of Murdering Tenant 12 Years After Her Body Was Found at Bottom of Lake

A Texas landlord is accused of murdering a tenant whose body was found at the bottom of a lake in 2006.

Jimmy Wolfenbarger, 57, was charged earlier this month with one count of murder in connection with the death of Holly Simmons.

Simmons, 46, disappeared on Nov. 27, 2006 after she dropped off her 17-year-old daughter at a school bus stop.

Almost three years later, on July 7, 2009, a diver found her body in a submerged aluminum boat at the bottom of Inks Lake in Buchanan Dam.

"Concrete bags had been placed over her, which had become waterlogged and hardened," according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger Jimmy Wolfenbarger | Credit: Lubbock County Detention Center

The case stalled until 2016 when the Texas Rangers began investigating along with the Llano County Sheriff's Office. On May 12, Wolfenbarger was taken into custody.

"Wolfenbarger, Simmons' landlord, lived near her home in an RV park at the time. He often had disputes with Simmons regarding one of her two daughters," says the public safety statement.

Wolfenbarger was released on $2 million bail.

Simmons' brother Paul Wishman told KXAN he wasn't happy that Wolfenbarger was able to get out of jail on bond.

"He should be behind bars," Wishman said. "Hopefully he doesn't get away, and hopefully they've got a good case, and justice will be served for her, her kids, her grandkids and the rest of the family."

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10 where he will enter a plea. It is unclear if Wolfenbarger has an attorney.

Wolfenbarger could not be reached for comment.