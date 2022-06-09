Baby Vanished in 1980 and Her Parents Were Murdered. She Was Just Found Alive — But Questions Linger

Holly Marie Clouse, who vanished as a baby in 1980 along with her parents, who were later found murdered, has been found alive and well.

On Thursday, the Texas Attorney General's office announced they had located Holly Marie, now 42.

"I am extremely proud of the exceptional work done by my office's newly formed Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a press release. "My office diligently worked across state lines to uncover the mystery surrounding Holly's disappearance. We were successful in our efforts to locate her and reunite her with her biological family."

dean clouse, tina clouse, holly marie clouse Dean, Tina and baby Holly Marie | Credit: Identifinders International

Holly Marie and her parents Tina, 17, and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., 21, disappeared in Texas in 1980 after moving from Florida. Remains of a murdered couple were found in a wooded area in Houston in 1981, but their identities were unknown until 2021, when their exhumed bodies were identified using genetic genealogy.

But Holly Marie remained missing — and what happened to her remained a mystery.

holly clouse Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

According to the Texas Attorney General's office, Holly Marie, who now lives in Oklahoma, was notified of the identities of her parents on Tuesday and later took part in a video call with her biological relatives.

In the release, her biological paternal grandmother, Donna Casasanta, said she was located on the birthday of her slain son, calling the news "a birthday present from heaven."

"I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it... we have found Holly," Casasanta said.

"After finally being able to reunite with Holly, I dreamed about her and my sister, Tina last night," Holly's aunt Sherry Linn Green said in the release. "In my dream, Tina was laying on the floor rolling around and laughing and playing with Holly like I saw them do many times before when they lived with me prior to moving to Texas. I believe Tina's finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family. I personally am so relieved to know Holly is alive and well and was well cared for, but also torn up by it all. That baby was her life."

But important questions about the case remain. For one, investigators have not revealed how they located Holly, or how she might have survived after her parents were murdered. Also, authorities have not spoke about the circumstances surrounding the killings of Holly's parents, Tina and Dean.