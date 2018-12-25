Holiday Season Murders: Laci Peterson, JonBenét Ramsey and Other Disturbing Crimes

Laci Peterson, 27, was reported missing on December 24, 2002. The married, seven-months-pregnant woman was last seen by her sister the morning before and spoke to her mother, Sharon Rocha, later that evening. But when a neighbor found her dog running loose in the neighborhood and went to the Petersons’ Modesto, California, home, Laci was nowhere to be found.

Her husband Scott told police he went fishing in San Francisco Bay that morning, but police were suspicious of his story and his behavior. Four months later, the bodies of Laci and her unborn son, Conner, were found in the bay. Days later, Scott was arrested and charged with their murders. Prosecutors believe Scott was having an affair and was motivated by a $250,000 insurance policy he took out on his wife. Scott denied the allegations but was convicted for the murders and sentenced to death. He is currently on death row appealing his conviction.