Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet,' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large

Four young people in St. Louis, Mo., were killed in a violent hit-and-run crash Sunday when a vehicle ran a red light, barreled into their SUV and sent it flying off an overpass, say police.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police said in a statement emailed to PEOPLE.

The crash took place on Sunday at 1:30 a.m., when a Chevy Impala ran a stop light on Grand Blvd. and hit a Chevy Tahoe, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police said in the statement.

The collision caused the Tahoe "to strike the bridge guardrail and fall off the bridge where it landed upside down in the westbound lanes of Forest Park," police said in the statement.

The driver, Courtney McKinley, 19, survived.

But his brother, Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis, and three others — Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park, Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings, and Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan — were killed in the crash, police said in the email.

Courtney McKinley and three others were injured and taken to the hospital where they were listed as critical but stable, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Courtney McKinley told KMOV that he couldn't believe he survived the tumultuous crash.

"I woke up in the hospital like dang, it's really real," he told KMOV.

His mother, Shanta Lucius, is devastated at the death of her son, who was always with his brother, she told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"We did everything together," Courtney McKinley added. "We were always together."

After graduating from Vashon High School, they moved into their own apartment together and worked as merchandisers at Pepsi Co., he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

His brother was the father of a two-year-old boy, he said.

"He was a full-time father," McKinley told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "He wanted to have more kids. He had plans for his future. He was going to get everything he wanted to."

Dentman-Johnson was a senior at KIPP High School in St. Louis.

She was a fashionista who couldn't wait to go to college, her mother, Stephanie Boyd, 38, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"I miss her just coming to the door and telling me she was home from work," Boyd said. "I keep breaking down in pieces. Just breaking down and crying."

The McKinley family started a GoFundMe to help defray funeral and medical costs.

"My brother was only 20 years old, very sweet and stayed to himself," Corntrail McKinley's sister, Antonette Sutton, wrote in the GoFundMe description.

"He left behind his 2 year son Kash McKinley who now has to grow up without a father due to a Senseless act. Anything you guys can donate would be a blessing!"

If anyone has a tip and/or information about that night or the suspect, they are urged to call CrimeStoppers [866-371-TIPS (8477)], an anonymous way to report tips about crimes.