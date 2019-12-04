Hiker Finds Decapitated Body in Los Angeles' Griffith Park

Image zoom The scene in Griffith Park on Monday ABC 7

The discovery of a headless corpse on Monday in one of Los Angeles’ most popular parks has local investigators wondering what happened to the unknown victim.

Los Angeles police confirm the remains were found in Griffith Park around 9 a.m. on Monday by a hiker.

Detectives are looking into whether the decapitated victim was living in the park as part of a nearby homeless encampment.

A homicide investigation was launched per protocol, but Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbet did tell reporters that investigators do not believe a crime was committed.

However, authorities cannot say for sure whether the person died as a result of foul play or natural causes.

In the latter case, police suggest the body may have been mutilated by wildlife.

Other parts of the body were found scattered around the surrounding area.

The investigation into exactly what happened continues.

The victim has so far only been identified as a man in his forties or fifties.

He likely died between two and three days before his body was discovered.

According to police, recent rains in the area may have washed away crucial evidence.

Anyone with any information pertinent to this case is asked to call (800) 222-TIPS.